2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302

Westlake Condo - Incredible third-floor Lakewest Condo! Partial renovation a couple of years ago. Single level with direct elevator access. Relax on your balcony and enjoy the great views of Lake Union. Excellent location for watching the seaplanes, boats and 4th of July fireworks! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living room has a fireplace and views of Lake Union. This unit is convenient to SLU, Queen Anne and downtown Seattle. One covered parking space is included. Water/sewer/trash are all included. Note: The master bathroom has undergone a recent remodel that is not reflected in the photos. No smoking and pets only with approval.



First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent)..



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no eviction, $9,300 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



