Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:48 AM

2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302

2125 Westlake Avenue North · (425) 209-0252
Location

2125 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1210 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
Westlake Condo - Incredible third-floor Lakewest Condo! Partial renovation a couple of years ago. Single level with direct elevator access. Relax on your balcony and enjoy the great views of Lake Union. Excellent location for watching the seaplanes, boats and 4th of July fireworks! Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The living room has a fireplace and views of Lake Union. This unit is convenient to SLU, Queen Anne and downtown Seattle. One covered parking space is included. Water/sewer/trash are all included. Note: The master bathroom has undergone a recent remodel that is not reflected in the photos. No smoking and pets only with approval.

First month's rent and security deposit (one month’s rent)..

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no eviction, $9,300 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE1924667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 have any available units?
2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 have?
Some of 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 currently offering any rent specials?
2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 is pet friendly.
Does 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 offer parking?
Yes, 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 offers parking.
Does 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 have a pool?
No, 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 does not have a pool.
Does 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 have accessible units?
No, 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2125 Westlake Ave N. Unit 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
