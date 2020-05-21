1728 Northwest 58th Street - A

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Enjoy the ease of city living in vibrant Historic Ballard. Rare, creatively designed modern Ballard townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a third bedroom complete with an attached bathroom. The main floor opens to a wide, bright living and dining area with newer lighting and hardwoods which add to the brightness and volume of the home. Slider to balcony is off the living space. Gorgeous kitchen with top of the line modern stainless steel appliances, artful cabinetry & countertops and a large pantry. The top floor boasts a huge master suite with a balcony & en suite bathroom complete with 5 piece suite including tub with Jacuzzi. The second bedroom is also a large size with its own bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Lots of storage, laundry room and spacious garage complete the many plus points of this home. Conveniently located close to Amazon Spheres, University of Washington, shopping, restaurants and parks. This home will not last so call today to schedule a showing on (425) 296-6610