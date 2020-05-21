All apartments in Seattle
1728 Northwest 58th Street - A

1728 Northwest 58th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Northwest 58th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Enjoy the ease of city living in vibrant Historic Ballard. Rare, creatively designed modern Ballard townhome with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The first floor has a third bedroom complete with an attached bathroom. The main floor opens to a wide, bright living and dining area with newer lighting and hardwoods which add to the brightness and volume of the home. Slider to balcony is off the living space. Gorgeous kitchen with top of the line modern stainless steel appliances, artful cabinetry & countertops and a large pantry. The top floor boasts a huge master suite with a balcony & en suite bathroom complete with 5 piece suite including tub with Jacuzzi. The second bedroom is also a large size with its own bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have attached bathrooms. Lots of storage, laundry room and spacious garage complete the many plus points of this home. Conveniently located close to Amazon Spheres, University of Washington, shopping, restaurants and parks. This home will not last so call today to schedule a showing on (425) 296-6610

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A have any available units?
1728 Northwest 58th Street - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A have?
Some of 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Northwest 58th Street - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A offer parking?
Yes, 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A offers parking.
Does 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A have a pool?
No, 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A have accessible units?
No, 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1728 Northwest 58th Street - A has units with dishwashers.

