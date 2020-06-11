1619 E Lynn Street

Amenities

Location, location. Classic, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick home located in the pulse of Montlake. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Fresh, designer paint. Cozy front family room featuring fireplace and dining nook. Private backyard. Basement with tons of room for storage. Easy access to all major highways, UW, downtown Seattle. Walking distance to fantastic schools. Rare opportunity, won't be on the market for long. Basic lawn maintenance included. No pets.



Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.