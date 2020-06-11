All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1619 E Lynn Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1619 E Lynn Street
Last updated March 24 2020 at 4:42 AM

1619 E Lynn Street

1619 East Lynn Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1619 East Lynn Street, Seattle, WA 98112
Montlake

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Location, location. Classic, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom brick home located in the pulse of Montlake. Beautifully refinished hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Fresh, designer paint. Cozy front family room featuring fireplace and dining nook. Private backyard. Basement with tons of room for storage. Easy access to all major highways, UW, downtown Seattle. Walking distance to fantastic schools. Rare opportunity, won't be on the market for long. Basic lawn maintenance included. No pets.

Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program Included: In addition to rent, there will be $10/month for quality filters to be conveniently sent to your door. This saves up to 15% on your utility bill, prevents costly HVAC repairs, and ensures a healthy home environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 E Lynn Street have any available units?
1619 E Lynn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1619 E Lynn Street currently offering any rent specials?
1619 E Lynn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 E Lynn Street pet-friendly?
No, 1619 E Lynn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1619 E Lynn Street offer parking?
No, 1619 E Lynn Street does not offer parking.
Does 1619 E Lynn Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 E Lynn Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 E Lynn Street have a pool?
No, 1619 E Lynn Street does not have a pool.
Does 1619 E Lynn Street have accessible units?
No, 1619 E Lynn Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 E Lynn Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 E Lynn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1619 E Lynn Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1619 E Lynn Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Arrive
2116 4th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Willows Court Apartments
12316 28th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
3030 Lake City
3030 NE 143rd St
Seattle, WA 98125
Ballard Public
6450 24th Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
The Pearl Apartments
1530 15th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University