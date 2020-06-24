All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1522 18th Ave

1522 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1522 18th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Minor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
media room
Live at the TOP!! Newly renovated all-inclusive furnished penthouse condo unit with mountain, water and territorial views. Live in the heart of Seattle, located in one of the most desireable areas. Walk, bike, Uber or drive to award-winning neighborhood restaurants, parks, grocery stores, entertainment, theatres, hospitals, and coffee shops. One block to Trader Joes and Madison Market. Minutes to downtown, major hospitals, Seattle University, Washington
Park Aboretum, South Lake Union, University of Washington and the eastside. For the mature business professional. Scheduled housekeeping is included with stays one month or greater. Entire unit or sublet room leasing available.

New kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and appliances-stainless range w/convection oven, W/D,refrigerator w/ice maker and dishwasher.
Sunken living area with separate dining space
Wood Burning Fireplace
High ceilings
Custom Design Bathrooms
New furnishings (Sofa, chair, beds, TV, towels, iron, dishset, Keurig, and more)
Only 8 units in building, 2 per level
Oversized bedrooms and closets for storage space
Front load washer/dryer in unit
Secured entrance w/ keyless digital entry locks

Assigned parking space and off-street and bicycle storage is also available.
Smart flat screen WiFi television, surround sound to stream and internet access
Top tier schools within walking distance

Requirements
-Must pass applicant screening
-Abide by all HOA rules and lease agreement
-Rebate is for 3 months or longer

****Rental rates may increase April-September. Longer lease receive an additional discount*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

