1522 18th Ave

Amenities
Live at the TOP!! Newly renovated all-inclusive furnished penthouse condo unit with mountain, water and territorial views. Live in the heart of Seattle, located in one of the most desireable areas. Walk, bike, Uber or drive to award-winning neighborhood restaurants, parks, grocery stores, entertainment, theatres, hospitals, and coffee shops. One block to Trader Joes and Madison Market. Minutes to downtown, major hospitals, Seattle University, Washington
Park Aboretum, South Lake Union, University of Washington and the eastside. For the mature business professional. Scheduled housekeeping is included with stays one month or greater. Entire unit or sublet room leasing available.
New kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops and appliances-stainless range w/convection oven, W/D,refrigerator w/ice maker and dishwasher.
Sunken living area with separate dining space
Wood Burning Fireplace
High ceilings
Custom Design Bathrooms
New furnishings (Sofa, chair, beds, TV, towels, iron, dishset, Keurig, and more)
Only 8 units in building, 2 per level
Oversized bedrooms and closets for storage space
Front load washer/dryer in unit
Secured entrance w/ keyless digital entry locks
Assigned parking space and off-street and bicycle storage is also available.
Smart flat screen WiFi television, surround sound to stream and internet access
Top tier schools within walking distance
Requirements
-Must pass applicant screening
-Abide by all HOA rules and lease agreement
-Rebate is for 3 months or longer
****Rental rates may increase April-September. Longer lease receive an additional discount*****