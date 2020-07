Amenities

1414 12th Ave #517 Available 08/01/20 Capitol HIll Studio Unit - This adorable Studio will knock your socks off, on the 5th floor of this thoroughly modern building, with a 98 walking score. Granite counters, designer cabinets, balcony and more.

A must see. Available on August 1st. Annual leases only please. Please note, there is a non-refundable move in/out fee of $250.00

E-mail Trish Bjornson, for a showing.



