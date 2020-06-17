9419 S 196th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect home if you are in need of a temporary short or longer term for rent. The house include all amenities, such as linen, fully equipped kitchen and more.

Located at the south King County area (Rento/Kent) in a the end street yet close to Ikea, hwy 167 and easy access to the airport, Tukwila south Center Mall. House can accommodate up to 14 people. Besides the 5 queen size bed there two roll-way twin beds and a full size sofa. Two car garage, and can support 4 more compact cars parked in the drive way. Small fully fenced back yard with a covered back patio. If you have a pet we will review case by case and will need a Pet deposit, (including a non-refundable portion for cleaning the carpet and floors).

This a home away from home! If you would like to see the house please contact the property management.