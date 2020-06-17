All apartments in Renton
9419 S 196th Place
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

9419 S 196th Place

9419 South 196th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9419 South 196th Place, Renton, WA 98055
Snake Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect home if you are in need of a temporary short or longer term for rent. The house include all amenities, such as linen, fully equipped kitchen and more.
Located at the south King County area (Rento/Kent) in a the end street yet close to Ikea, hwy 167 and easy access to the airport, Tukwila south Center Mall. House can accommodate up to 14 people. Besides the 5 queen size bed there two roll-way twin beds and a full size sofa. Two car garage, and can support 4 more compact cars parked in the drive way. Small fully fenced back yard with a covered back patio. If you have a pet we will review case by case and will need a Pet deposit, (including a non-refundable portion for cleaning the carpet and floors).
This a home away from home! If you would like to see the house please contact the property management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 S 196th Place have any available units?
9419 S 196th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 S 196th Place have?
Some of 9419 S 196th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 S 196th Place currently offering any rent specials?
9419 S 196th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 S 196th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9419 S 196th Place is pet friendly.
Does 9419 S 196th Place offer parking?
Yes, 9419 S 196th Place offers parking.
Does 9419 S 196th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9419 S 196th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 S 196th Place have a pool?
No, 9419 S 196th Place does not have a pool.
Does 9419 S 196th Place have accessible units?
No, 9419 S 196th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 S 196th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9419 S 196th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

