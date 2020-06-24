919 Vashon Place NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3+ Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home in Renton - Available Feb. 5. Beautiful 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2160 sq. ft. home on a corner lot in great Renton neighborhood. Spacious open floor plan has hardwood floors at entry through to kitchen & dining area. Cozy living room with fireplace, separate den/office, kitchen with granite counters & stainless-steel appliances. Large master suite, laundry room with W/D, fenced backyard & 2-car garage. Terms: 1st + $2615 deposit, min 12-month lease. No smoking. Small pet c/c with additional deposit.



WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS



(RLNE4218855)