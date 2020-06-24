All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 919 Vashon Place NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
919 Vashon Place NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

919 Vashon Place NE

919 Vashon Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

919 Vashon Place Northeast, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3+ Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Home in Renton - Available Feb. 5. Beautiful 3+ bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2160 sq. ft. home on a corner lot in great Renton neighborhood. Spacious open floor plan has hardwood floors at entry through to kitchen & dining area. Cozy living room with fireplace, separate den/office, kitchen with granite counters & stainless-steel appliances. Large master suite, laundry room with W/D, fenced backyard & 2-car garage. Terms: 1st + $2615 deposit, min 12-month lease. No smoking. Small pet c/c with additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sheilia at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at sheiliamclaughlin@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

WE DO NOT ACCEPT PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS

(RLNE4218855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 Vashon Place NE have any available units?
919 Vashon Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 Vashon Place NE have?
Some of 919 Vashon Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 Vashon Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
919 Vashon Place NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 Vashon Place NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 919 Vashon Place NE is pet friendly.
Does 919 Vashon Place NE offer parking?
Yes, 919 Vashon Place NE offers parking.
Does 919 Vashon Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 919 Vashon Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 Vashon Place NE have a pool?
No, 919 Vashon Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 919 Vashon Place NE have accessible units?
No, 919 Vashon Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 919 Vashon Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 919 Vashon Place NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Woodcliffe Apartment Homes
1205 Grant Ave S
Renton, WA 98057
The Becket
17333 121st Lane Southeast
Renton, WA 98058
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Grammercy
17425 120th Lane SE
Renton, WA 98058
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Altitude Apartments
1620 Benson Road South
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College