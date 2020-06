Amenities

Available Now! Welcome home! Wonderful corner lot duplex home. Hardwood floors, brand new paint, brand new bathroom flooring. Open and bright kitchen with eating space. Second bedroom with exterior side entrance. Large grassy lot beautiful landscaping. No smoking, no pets. 12 month minimum term. Washer and dryer in basement, lots of storage. First month's rent and deposit (fully refundable) Please contact agent for appointment to view.