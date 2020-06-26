4905 Shattuck PL S #BB102

Amenities

Gorgeous and Fully Updated - Available Now



Be the first to live in this exquisite newly remodeled townhome in a great location. You are literally minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and the hospital, with easy access to 167 / 405, you are in the heart of everything. This gated community called Campen Springs has a lovely natural spring with two waterfalls throughout, a clubhouse with workout room and outdoor hot tub/Jacuzzi, fire pit and picnic tables you will want to spend time here. This home is the best in terms of style and location in this wonderful community.



Imagine coming home after a long day and surrounding yourself with complete luxury in your open kitchen, living room and dining room with sliding glass doors to a patio looking onto beautiful trees. A gas fireplace makes this the perfect place to relax.



The kitchen offers rich granite slab countertops, LG stainless appliances are a cook's dream along with the gas stove. Generous pantry, ample counter, and cupboard space. Natural light floods this home.



The second floor of this home offers two spacious master ensuite bedrooms each with generous closet space! One of the bedrooms has a nook where you can create a lounge area in your master. It has two large closets and a bath. The second ensuite offers a full bath with large closet space.



Downstairs youll find a nicely appointed bedroom which could be used as a second family room with sliding doors to the patio, walk-in closet, and adjacent full bath. A utility room with washer and dryer; hydronic heating and on-demand hot water.



This home is a unique blend of space, privacy, and luxury and will not stay on the market long. Call today to schedule your viewing appointment."



We are showing by appointment only.



- $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

- Residents are responsible for all utilities

- Residents are responsible for landscaping the back patio area.

- One pet may be negotiable on a case by case basis with an additional $50/mo pet rent. Pets subject to screening at petscreening.com

- Onetime $250 administrative fee at move in.

** Our homes are non-smoking to include inside the home and on the property.

- View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.com/

- All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



