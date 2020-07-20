4526 NE 6th Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool garage

Wow! This townhome has sooo much to talk about! Consider first, though, the location. Nestled in the Renton Highlands with easy access to I-405 and just blocks from Renton Technical College. Plus, the Peachtree Lane community is quiet and not prone to strangers checking things out.



The 2-car garage with automatic door will give you that additional feeling of security. This unit is also wired with a security system. Now, about the unit itself.... This is a very spacious 2-bedroom unit with nearly 1,500 sf of living space. Hardwood floors on the main level with a large living room, paddle fan, and gas fireplace will make you feel at home immediately.



The private garden off the living room gives peace and tranquility to the entire setting. The kitchen is fully equipped and updated for modern living, including built-in microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Upstairs you will find two large bedrooms, each served by its own bathroom. The master bath has a double sink and a soak tub and separate shower.



At the top of the stair is a landing with plenty of room for an office, gaming, hobbies, play area or ??



Other amenities: water/sewer/garbage included; community swim pool; security system; Berber carpet; water/ice in fridge; 6-panel doors; electronic air filter; upstairs office/studio on landing; gas water heat.



Terms: 10-month lease. Water/sewer/garbage included w/ $125/mo. utility surcharge. $1,800 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. Absolutely no pets. No smoking. Renters insurance required.