3920 Northeast 24th Court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Look for Good Tenants. No Smoking.



- Spacious: Over 2,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, garage with 2 parking lots, yard, fireplaces.

- Convenient: 20 mins to Bellevue, 10 mins to Boeing Renton Manufacturing / freeways/ the Landings / Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park / Renton Technical College.

- Great Renton School District: Hazen High School, McKnight Middle School, Sierra Height Elementary School.

- Nice, warm and safe neighborhood.



Available: now

Rent: $3,100

Deposit: $3,100

Lease Term: 1 year

Email me if interested: franciewong01@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



