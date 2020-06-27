All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 3920 Northeast 24th Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
3920 Northeast 24th Court
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

3920 Northeast 24th Court

3920 Northeast 24th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3920 Northeast 24th Street, Renton, WA 98056
Glencoe

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Look for Good Tenants. No Smoking and Pets!!!

- Spacious: Over 2,500 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, garage with 2 parking lots, yard, fireplaces.
- Convenient: 20 mins to Bellevue, 10 mins to Boeing Renton Manufacturing / freeways/ the Landings / Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park / Renton Technical College.
- Great Renton School District: Hazen High School, McKnight Middle School, Sierra Height Elementary School.
- Nice, warm and safe neighborhood.

Available: now
Rent: $3,100
Deposit: $3,100
Lease Term: 1 year
Email me if interested: franciewong01@gmail.com

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/renton-wa?lid=12400480

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5026841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3920 Northeast 24th Court have any available units?
3920 Northeast 24th Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3920 Northeast 24th Court have?
Some of 3920 Northeast 24th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3920 Northeast 24th Court currently offering any rent specials?
3920 Northeast 24th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3920 Northeast 24th Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3920 Northeast 24th Court is pet friendly.
Does 3920 Northeast 24th Court offer parking?
Yes, 3920 Northeast 24th Court offers parking.
Does 3920 Northeast 24th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3920 Northeast 24th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3920 Northeast 24th Court have a pool?
No, 3920 Northeast 24th Court does not have a pool.
Does 3920 Northeast 24th Court have accessible units?
No, 3920 Northeast 24th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3920 Northeast 24th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3920 Northeast 24th Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Copper Ridge
4600 Davis Ave S
Renton, WA 98055
Pebble Cove
17600 134th Ave SE
Renton, WA 98058
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
The Aviator apartments
10408 SE 174th St
Renton, WA 98055
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College