Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Spacious 2 bed 2 bath condo in a gated community, comes with washer, dryer and garage. Located just minutes from 405 & 167 and the landing where you will find lots of shopping, places to dine and a movie theater.



Pets okay with owner approval.