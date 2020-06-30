1800 NE 40th St #A6.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo Near Newcastle - Lovely 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath twnhse. Centrally located w/ easy access to 405 & just 15-20 minute commute to downtown Seattle or Bellevue. Features gas fireplace & access to deck overlooking greenbelt. Open kitchen w/ all appls. Guest bdrm & powder room on main living. 2nd bdrm, guest bath & master suite upstairs. Master is spacious w/ private bath & walk-in closet. W/D included. 2-car tandem gar w/ extra room for storage. W/S/G & gas for fireplace included in rent. Renton SD - Hazelwood Elem, Mcknight Mid and Hazen High.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays electric and cables. Water/sewer/garbage included in the rent. No smoking and No pets.One time move in fee of $100. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE3758331)