1800 NE 40th St #A6.
1800 NE 40th St #A6
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

1800 NE 40th St #A6

1800 Northeast 40th Street · No Longer Available
Renton
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1800 Northeast 40th Street, Renton, WA 98056

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Condo Near Newcastle - Lovely 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath twnhse. Centrally located w/ easy access to 405 & just 15-20 minute commute to downtown Seattle or Bellevue. Features gas fireplace & access to deck overlooking greenbelt. Open kitchen w/ all appls. Guest bdrm & powder room on main living. 2nd bdrm, guest bath & master suite upstairs. Master is spacious w/ private bath & walk-in closet. W/D included. 2-car tandem gar w/ extra room for storage. W/S/G & gas for fireplace included in rent. Renton SD - Hazelwood Elem, Mcknight Mid and Hazen High.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays electric and cables. Water/sewer/garbage included in the rent. No smoking and No pets.One time move in fee of $100. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE3758331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1800 NE 40th St #A6 have any available units?
1800 NE 40th St #A6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
Is 1800 NE 40th St #A6 currently offering any rent specials?
1800 NE 40th St #A6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 NE 40th St #A6 pet-friendly?
No, 1800 NE 40th St #A6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1800 NE 40th St #A6 offer parking?
No, 1800 NE 40th St #A6 does not offer parking.
Does 1800 NE 40th St #A6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 NE 40th St #A6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 NE 40th St #A6 have a pool?
No, 1800 NE 40th St #A6 does not have a pool.
Does 1800 NE 40th St #A6 have accessible units?
No, 1800 NE 40th St #A6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 NE 40th St #A6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1800 NE 40th St #A6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 NE 40th St #A6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 NE 40th St #A6 does not have units with air conditioning.

