Home
/
Renton, WA
/
17509 118th Avenue SE C1
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

17509 118th Avenue SE C1

17509 118th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17509 118th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98058
Cascade

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/555069

This spacious 2 bed 2 bath has plenty of amenities! On site basketball court, cabana and covered parking. Eating nook located right off of the kitchen and cozy fireplace in family room is perfect for chilly days. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Come check out this unit today!

In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.
~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.
-Security deposit equal to 1.5x the monthly rent
-Water, sewer and garbage included in rent

(RLNE5525337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 have any available units?
17509 118th Avenue SE C1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 have?
Some of 17509 118th Avenue SE C1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 currently offering any rent specials?
17509 118th Avenue SE C1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 is pet friendly.
Does 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 offer parking?
Yes, 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 offers parking.
Does 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 have a pool?
No, 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 does not have a pool.
Does 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 have accessible units?
No, 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 does not have accessible units.
Does 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17509 118th Avenue SE C1 does not have units with dishwashers.
