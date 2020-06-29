17509 118th Avenue SE C1

Amenities

FaceTime Tours and/or Virtual are Available! - To view the virtual tour of this property, please click the following link: https://portfolio.zinspector.com/property/tour/555069



This spacious 2 bed 2 bath has plenty of amenities! On site basketball court, cabana and covered parking. Eating nook located right off of the kitchen and cozy fireplace in family room is perfect for chilly days. Water, sewer and garbage are included in the rent. Come check out this unit today!



In light of the current public health situation, FaceTime tours and/or virtual tours will be available.

~Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (www.MapleLeafMgt.com) to schedule a viewing through our guest card system and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Security deposit of one months rent and last months rent required. The security deposit and last months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Pet(s) considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply. Pet screening via petscreening.com is required.

-Water, sewer and garbage included in rent



