16466 109th Ave. SE

Benson Hill Upgraded Home - Affordable, high quality, finished new construction home available in desirable Benson Hill location. This home features 3 bedrooms, main floor den (poss 4th bedroom) and 2.5 bathrooms. This ideal floor plan has a great room concept & is completed by a spacious kitchen with slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances & a walk-in pantry.Master suite has a large walk-in close & master bath with granite counter tops and dual sinks. Home has high efficiency tankless hot water tank and more.

Tenants pays all utilities and yard maintenance.



