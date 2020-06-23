All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 16466 109th Ave. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
16466 109th Ave. SE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

16466 109th Ave. SE

16466 109th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Cascade
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16466 109th Avenue Southeast, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Benson Hill Upgraded Home - Affordable, high quality, finished new construction home available in desirable Benson Hill location. This home features 3 bedrooms, main floor den (poss 4th bedroom) and 2.5 bathrooms. This ideal floor plan has a great room concept & is completed by a spacious kitchen with slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances & a walk-in pantry.Master suite has a large walk-in close & master bath with granite counter tops and dual sinks. Home has high efficiency tankless hot water tank and more.
Tenants pays all utilities and yard maintenance.

Due to current situation with COVID-19 virus, we have made our decision to close our office. Our office will remain closed until further notice. We are still here for you. Our online system is still accessible 24/7. Send us a request online now. We will contact you via text message shortly.

(RLNE4464480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16466 109th Ave. SE have any available units?
16466 109th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16466 109th Ave. SE have?
Some of 16466 109th Ave. SE's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16466 109th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
16466 109th Ave. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16466 109th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16466 109th Ave. SE is pet friendly.
Does 16466 109th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 16466 109th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 16466 109th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16466 109th Ave. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16466 109th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 16466 109th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 16466 109th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 16466 109th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 16466 109th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16466 109th Ave. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Borgata Apartments and Townhomes
400 S 50th St
Renton, WA 98055
Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
Valley Springs Apartments
15300 SE 155th Pl
Renton, WA 98058
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Second and Main
207 Main Street South
Renton, WA 98057
Plum Tree Park
200 SW 5th Pl
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College