Home
/
Renton, WA
/
16319 SE 135th Pl.
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

16319 SE 135th Pl.

16319 Southeast 135th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16319 Southeast 135th Place, Renton, WA 98059

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
16319 SE 135th Pl. Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous Renton Highlands Home - ***Applications pending***

Located in the East Highland area in a highly sought after location, you will find this well maintained 5 bedroom, with a private office, Bonus room, and Formal Dining room. Home boasts soaring 11 foot ceilings, and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. At the end of a culdesac, next to a natural preserve, and backed up to a green-belt, you couldn't ask for more privacy in a location like this. Mature trees, and stunning mountain views are found right outside, while the wood floors, and incredibly detailed trim work throughout catches your attention inside. Being a newer build, you find all the bells and whistles you've been looking for. Large 3-car garage, Mud-room, Canister Lighting, Ceiling fans in each room, and an absolutely fantastic kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, beautifully stained cabinets, and so, so, much more!

Single Pet considered on a case-by-case basis, with additional $500 deposit.

Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 07/01/2019

#646

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3753795)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16319 SE 135th Pl. have any available units?
16319 SE 135th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 16319 SE 135th Pl. have?
Some of 16319 SE 135th Pl.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16319 SE 135th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
16319 SE 135th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16319 SE 135th Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16319 SE 135th Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 16319 SE 135th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 16319 SE 135th Pl. offers parking.
Does 16319 SE 135th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16319 SE 135th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16319 SE 135th Pl. have a pool?
No, 16319 SE 135th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 16319 SE 135th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 16319 SE 135th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 16319 SE 135th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16319 SE 135th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
