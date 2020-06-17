Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

16319 SE 135th Pl. Available 07/01/19 Gorgeous Renton Highlands Home - ***Applications pending***



Located in the East Highland area in a highly sought after location, you will find this well maintained 5 bedroom, with a private office, Bonus room, and Formal Dining room. Home boasts soaring 11 foot ceilings, and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. At the end of a culdesac, next to a natural preserve, and backed up to a green-belt, you couldn't ask for more privacy in a location like this. Mature trees, and stunning mountain views are found right outside, while the wood floors, and incredibly detailed trim work throughout catches your attention inside. Being a newer build, you find all the bells and whistles you've been looking for. Large 3-car garage, Mud-room, Canister Lighting, Ceiling fans in each room, and an absolutely fantastic kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, beautifully stained cabinets, and so, so, much more!



Single Pet considered on a case-by-case basis, with additional $500 deposit.



Tenant pays all utilities (power, water, garbage and gas)



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 07/01/2019



#646



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3753795)