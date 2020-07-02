All apartments in Renton
1321 S Puget Drive #E23
1321 S Puget Drive #E23

1321 South Puget Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1321 South Puget Drive, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated condo in convenient Renton location. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo has Corian counters in the kitchen and laminate floors in main living space. New vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bed has 2 closets and access to full bath. Large laundry area with storage. Community offers an outdoor pool and RV parking. $1575 security dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $47/adult screening fee. Animals on a case by case basis with screening, deposit/rent. To schedule a showing call 360-746-6669 or visit our site www.nwphl.managebuilding.com.

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 have any available units?
1321 S Puget Drive #E23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 have?
Some of 1321 S Puget Drive #E23's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 currently offering any rent specials?
1321 S Puget Drive #E23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 is pet friendly.
Does 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 offer parking?
Yes, 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 offers parking.
Does 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 have a pool?
Yes, 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 has a pool.
Does 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 have accessible units?
No, 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 S Puget Drive #E23 has units with dishwashers.

