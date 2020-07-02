1321 S Puget Drive #E23

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Updated condo in convenient Renton location. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo has Corian counters in the kitchen and laminate floors in main living space. New vinyl in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bed has 2 closets and access to full bath. Large laundry area with storage. Community offers an outdoor pool and RV parking. $1575 security dep, $200 non-refundable fee, $47/adult screening fee. Animals on a case by case basis with screening, deposit/rent. To schedule a showing call 360-746-6669 or visit our site www.nwphl.managebuilding.com.



We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18.