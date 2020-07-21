All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 1175 Harrington PL NE #304.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
1175 Harrington PL NE #304
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1175 Harrington PL NE #304

1175 Harrington Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Sunset
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1175 Harrington Place Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
Sunset

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
ceiling fan
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
lobby
1175 Harrington PL NE #304 Available 09/01/19 LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! - Finish your long day with a short commuteand inspiring views of the Olympic Mountains with amazing sunsets. Youll love coming home to this immaculately prepared big, bright & open 1br condo in the heart of the Renton Highlands. Highlights include 11 ft. ceilings, oversized window views, newer carpeting & fixtures, secure access with elevator. Walking distance to tons of amenities and just a jump up the hill from Downtown Renton, The Landing Mall, Coulon Beach Park & Boeing, enjoy quick access to I-405, I-167 & SR-900 for easy commute to Seattle, Bellevue, SeaTac Airport, So King County & the entire eastside. Bus & bicycle friendly for sure.

Park in your reserved spot under the building to enter, there is plenty of visitor & street parking also. Conveniently buzz guests in thru the intercom for a quick elevator ride up to the 3rd floor and into your spacious open living space showcasing 11 ft. high vaulted ceilings, complimentary neutral color scheme, wood burning fireplace, 2 way ceiling fan over the dining area, over sized picture window with vertical blinds & decorative curtain rod with sheers for added style. A French door leads out to the balcony, also accessible by the master bedroom.

The nicely appointed galley kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the living space It features new wood patterned vinyl flooring, contemporary white appliances, abundant counter & storage space and honey stained oak cabinets. Down the hall is your king size master suite with walk thru his & her closets (one side mirrored), full bath with over sized vanity & sliders out to the balcony. A wall to wall hallway closet with extra storage, shelving & full size washer/dryer finishes out the unit.

Community Features - Free water, sewer & garbage service, secure lobby with seating area, elevator & mailbox, small storage locker, covered parking under building, intercom system in front & back, tons of guest & street parking,

TERMS:
12 month lease
1st month rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing
$150 HOA move in fee (non refundable)
Non-refundable application fee $40 per 18 and over.
No pets or smoking please

Please contact Kim Clifton- licensed Broker for more information or to schedule a viewing. 206-909-5869

(RLNE2264033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 have any available units?
1175 Harrington PL NE #304 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 have?
Some of 1175 Harrington PL NE #304's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Harrington PL NE #304 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 offers parking.
Does 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 have a pool?
No, 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 have accessible units?
No, 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Harrington PL NE #304 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

95 Burnett
95 Burnett Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Renton Sage
4455 Northeast 12th Street
Renton, WA 98059
Westview Village
17735 105th Pl SE
Renton, WA 98055
Alaire Apartment Homes
510 Stevens Ave SW
Renton, WA 98057
Bella Vista
2100 Lake Washington Blvd N
Renton, WA 98056
Benson Downs
11100 SE Petrovitsky Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Windsor Apartments
4415 NE 5th St
Renton, WA 98059
Regency Woods Apartment Homes
1650 Eagle Ridge Dr
Renton, WA 98055

Similar Pages

Renton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsRenton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Renton Apartments with ParkingRenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Renton Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeKennydale
Earlington Hill
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College