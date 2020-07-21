Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking lobby

1175 Harrington PL NE #304 Available 09/01/19 LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! - Finish your long day with a short commuteand inspiring views of the Olympic Mountains with amazing sunsets. Youll love coming home to this immaculately prepared big, bright & open 1br condo in the heart of the Renton Highlands. Highlights include 11 ft. ceilings, oversized window views, newer carpeting & fixtures, secure access with elevator. Walking distance to tons of amenities and just a jump up the hill from Downtown Renton, The Landing Mall, Coulon Beach Park & Boeing, enjoy quick access to I-405, I-167 & SR-900 for easy commute to Seattle, Bellevue, SeaTac Airport, So King County & the entire eastside. Bus & bicycle friendly for sure.



Park in your reserved spot under the building to enter, there is plenty of visitor & street parking also. Conveniently buzz guests in thru the intercom for a quick elevator ride up to the 3rd floor and into your spacious open living space showcasing 11 ft. high vaulted ceilings, complimentary neutral color scheme, wood burning fireplace, 2 way ceiling fan over the dining area, over sized picture window with vertical blinds & decorative curtain rod with sheers for added style. A French door leads out to the balcony, also accessible by the master bedroom.



The nicely appointed galley kitchen with breakfast bar opens to the living space It features new wood patterned vinyl flooring, contemporary white appliances, abundant counter & storage space and honey stained oak cabinets. Down the hall is your king size master suite with walk thru his & her closets (one side mirrored), full bath with over sized vanity & sliders out to the balcony. A wall to wall hallway closet with extra storage, shelving & full size washer/dryer finishes out the unit.



Community Features - Free water, sewer & garbage service, secure lobby with seating area, elevator & mailbox, small storage locker, covered parking under building, intercom system in front & back, tons of guest & street parking,



TERMS:

12 month lease

1st month rent and refundable security deposit due at lease signing

$150 HOA move in fee (non refundable)

Non-refundable application fee $40 per 18 and over.

No pets or smoking please



Please contact Kim Clifton- licensed Broker for more information or to schedule a viewing. 206-909-5869



