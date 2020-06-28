Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

11222 SE 166th PL Available 10/01/19 4 BED RENTON HOME FOR RENT WITH GREAT PRIVACY AND FINISHES! - **$2395/month rent plus utilities; Available October 2019; Cats considered on a case by case basis**

**4 bed, 3 bath, 2065 SF, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard**

**First month's rent ($2395) and security deposit ($2395) due upon move in**

Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/



Spacious and well maintained newer home in a quiet neighborhood near Benson Hill. This home features 4 good size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining, living and family room with new paint throughout. Large kitchen with eat in area opens up to family room with gas fireplace. Master suite with 5 pieces bath, gas fireplace and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy and relax at a private deck or covered porch. Small front and rear lawn for easy maintenance. Close to schools, shops and freeways. First month and $2,395 deposit to move in. Brand new appliances including washer and dryer in unit. Cats are considered on a case by case basis.



Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Renton has to offer. Home has large, level, fully fenced yard with nice deck and shed in back. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Schools are very close to the home. These include:

-Cascade Elementary

-Nelson Middle School

-Lindbergh High School



There are also many amazing parks, golf courses, shopping centers, and entertainment. These include:

-Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, Liberty Park, Thomas Teasdale Park, Tonkin Park, Cascade-Fairwood Park, Soos Creek Park, Cougar Mountain

-Fairwood Golf & CC, Maplewood Golf Course, Golf Club at Newcastle, Foster Golf Links, Rainier Golf CC

- The Landing, Southcenter, IKEA, Costco, Factoria Mall, Bellevue Square



This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!



No Dogs Allowed



