All apartments in Renton
Find more places like 11222 SE 166th PL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Renton, WA
/
11222 SE 166th PL
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM

11222 SE 166th PL

11222 Southeast 166th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Renton
See all
Cascade
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

11222 Southeast 166th Place, Renton, WA 98055
Cascade

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
11222 SE 166th PL Available 10/01/19 4 BED RENTON HOME FOR RENT WITH GREAT PRIVACY AND FINISHES! - **$2395/month rent plus utilities; Available October 2019; Cats considered on a case by case basis**
**4 bed, 3 bath, 2065 SF, 2 car garage, fully fenced yard**
**First month's rent ($2395) and security deposit ($2395) due upon move in**
Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

Spacious and well maintained newer home in a quiet neighborhood near Benson Hill. This home features 4 good size bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining, living and family room with new paint throughout. Large kitchen with eat in area opens up to family room with gas fireplace. Master suite with 5 pieces bath, gas fireplace and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy and relax at a private deck or covered porch. Small front and rear lawn for easy maintenance. Close to schools, shops and freeways. First month and $2,395 deposit to move in. Brand new appliances including washer and dryer in unit. Cats are considered on a case by case basis.

Home is located in a very nice, quiet neighborhood right next to all Renton has to offer. Home has large, level, fully fenced yard with nice deck and shed in back. Many large and small parks are close distance to the home. Close Freeway access provides a quick commute to Seattle and the Eastside/Bellevue. Schools are very close to the home. These include:
-Cascade Elementary
-Nelson Middle School
-Lindbergh High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses, shopping centers, and entertainment. These include:
-Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, Liberty Park, Thomas Teasdale Park, Tonkin Park, Cascade-Fairwood Park, Soos Creek Park, Cougar Mountain
-Fairwood Golf & CC, Maplewood Golf Course, Golf Club at Newcastle, Foster Golf Links, Rainier Golf CC
- The Landing, Southcenter, IKEA, Costco, Factoria Mall, Bellevue Square

This home has everything you could want and more! Email or call today!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3459084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 SE 166th PL have any available units?
11222 SE 166th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 11222 SE 166th PL have?
Some of 11222 SE 166th PL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11222 SE 166th PL currently offering any rent specials?
11222 SE 166th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 SE 166th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 11222 SE 166th PL is pet friendly.
Does 11222 SE 166th PL offer parking?
Yes, 11222 SE 166th PL offers parking.
Does 11222 SE 166th PL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11222 SE 166th PL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 SE 166th PL have a pool?
No, 11222 SE 166th PL does not have a pool.
Does 11222 SE 166th PL have accessible units?
No, 11222 SE 166th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 SE 166th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 11222 SE 166th PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage Hills Apartments
1300 S Puget Dr
Renton, WA 98055
The Berkshire
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S
Renton, WA 98055
Chateau De Ville
110 Williams Avenue South
Renton, WA 98057
Harrington Square
950 Harrington Ave NE
Renton, WA 98056
2000 Lake Washington Apartments
1300 N 20th St
Renton, WA 98056
Avaya at Town Center
10436 SE Carr Rd
Renton, WA 98055
Avaya Trails
10930 Southeast 172nd Street
Renton, WA 98055
Lexington Heights
300 Vuemont Pl NE
Renton, WA 98056

Similar Pages

Renton 1 BedroomsRenton 2 Bedrooms
Renton Apartments with BalconyRenton Apartments with Parking
Renton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WA
Puyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CascadeSunset
Downtown Renton

Apartments Near Colleges

Renton Technical CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College