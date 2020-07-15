All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:35 PM

1106 Olympia Ave Ne

1106 Olympia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Olympia Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40f0643086 ---- Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 2 bath home. Huge corner lot, with fully fenced backyard. Deck off master bedroom. Large kitchen with stunning countertops and backsplash, custom cabinetry. Wet Bar. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer in home. Easy distance to I-405, Sunset Blvd. Closet to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and more. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws. Covered Patio Disposal Garage Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Olympia Ave Ne have any available units?
1106 Olympia Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Olympia Ave Ne have?
Some of 1106 Olympia Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Olympia Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Olympia Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Olympia Ave Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Olympia Ave Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Olympia Ave Ne offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Olympia Ave Ne offers parking.
Does 1106 Olympia Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 Olympia Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Olympia Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 1106 Olympia Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Olympia Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 1106 Olympia Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Olympia Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Olympia Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
