1106 Olympia Ave Ne

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/40f0643086 ---- Beautifully updated 5 bedroom, 2 bath home. Huge corner lot, with fully fenced backyard. Deck off master bedroom. Large kitchen with stunning countertops and backsplash, custom cabinetry. Wet Bar. Open floor plan with lots of natural light. Washer/Dryer in home. Easy distance to I-405, Sunset Blvd. Closet to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants and more. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws. Covered Patio Disposal Garage Granite Countertops Pets Allowed Washer/Dryer In Unit