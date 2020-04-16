10715 SE 170th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

PENDING - Updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome on Renton's Benson Hill - Welcome home to this updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome on Renton's Benson Hill. Enjoy newer vinyl wood flooring downstairs with newer carpet upstairs. Oversized kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and breakfast bar. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Living room with fireplace and glass sliding doors to back. Flex room for extra living space, office or game room. Laundry room with washer, dryer and half bath. Upstairs has two standard bedroom with large closets. Master bedroom with spacious walk in closet and private bathroom with 2 sinks, vanity and soaking tub. 1 car attached garage. Close to Valley Medical, I-405, I-5, hwy. 167, Rainier Ave, shopping, restaurants and schools.



Sorry no smoking . Two car limit. Pets are case by case with extra $35 per pet, per month fee. First full months rent and deposit to move in.



WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40 per adult and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please call Kymberlee Bruton 206-498-9980 or email kbruton@wpmsouth.com for more information or to schedule a showing. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



(RLNE4396776)