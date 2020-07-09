Amenities
10608 SE 186th St Available 01/01/20 3 bed/2.5 bath home Wonderful layout and fenced yard Renton - Elegant 3-bedroom home with a long list of fantastic features. Two-car attached garage, generous fully-fenced yard, well cared for inside and out. Step into a perfectly sized receiving room with soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood. Stunning kitchen features granite counter-tops with full back-splash and newer sinks and cabinetry. Bathroom vanities updated as well. Central Air conditioning cools entire home, Washer and Dryer. 12 month min. First/ Deposit (refundable) No smkg/pet
(RLNE5286419)