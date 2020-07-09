All apartments in Renton
10608 SE 186th St
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

10608 SE 186th St

10608 Southeast 186th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10608 Southeast 186th Street, Renton, WA 98055

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10608 SE 186th St Available 01/01/20 3 bed/2.5 bath home Wonderful layout and fenced yard Renton - Elegant 3-bedroom home with a long list of fantastic features. Two-car attached garage, generous fully-fenced yard, well cared for inside and out. Step into a perfectly sized receiving room with soaring ceilings and gorgeous hardwood. Stunning kitchen features granite counter-tops with full back-splash and newer sinks and cabinetry. Bathroom vanities updated as well. Central Air conditioning cools entire home, Washer and Dryer. 12 month min. First/ Deposit (refundable) No smkg/pet

(RLNE5286419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10608 SE 186th St have any available units?
10608 SE 186th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 10608 SE 186th St have?
Some of 10608 SE 186th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10608 SE 186th St currently offering any rent specials?
10608 SE 186th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10608 SE 186th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10608 SE 186th St is pet friendly.
Does 10608 SE 186th St offer parking?
Yes, 10608 SE 186th St offers parking.
Does 10608 SE 186th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10608 SE 186th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10608 SE 186th St have a pool?
No, 10608 SE 186th St does not have a pool.
Does 10608 SE 186th St have accessible units?
No, 10608 SE 186th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10608 SE 186th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10608 SE 186th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
