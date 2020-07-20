1009 Olympia Ave NE

Amenities
Renton Highlands **OPEN HOUSE TODAY at 7-8pm** - Property Id: 133602
Newly remodeled home with attached carport plus big storage room. New windows and new laminate floor throughout entire house. Huge gourmet kitchen with brand new cabinets and quartz countertops and all stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, gas fireplace, washer/dryer. Lots storage space downstairs. Located on a quiet street with plenty off-street parking. Large leveled lot with a huge fenced back yard and big patio.
Easy commute to Bellevue, Seattle, Issaquah, only 3 minutes to I-405 Exit 5 or The Landing shopping area. Walking distance to Renton Technology College, Safeway and Library.
We are attentive landlords who keep our properties in excellent condition and respond quickly to our tenants' needs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133602
Property Id 133602
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4989649)