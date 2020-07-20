All apartments in Renton
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:07 AM

1009 Olympia Ave NE

1009 Olympia Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Olympia Avenue Northeast, Renton, WA 98056
President Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Renton Highlands **OPEN HOUSE TODAY at 7-8pm** - Property Id: 133602

Newly remodeled home with attached carport plus big storage room. New windows and new laminate floor throughout entire house. Huge gourmet kitchen with brand new cabinets and quartz countertops and all stainless steel appliances. Fresh paint, gas fireplace, washer/dryer. Lots storage space downstairs. Located on a quiet street with plenty off-street parking. Large leveled lot with a huge fenced back yard and big patio.

Easy commute to Bellevue, Seattle, Issaquah, only 3 minutes to I-405 Exit 5 or The Landing shopping area. Walking distance to Renton Technology College, Safeway and Library.

We are attentive landlords who keep our properties in excellent condition and respond quickly to our tenants' needs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/133602
Property Id 133602

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4989649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Olympia Ave NE have any available units?
1009 Olympia Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Renton, WA.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1009 Olympia Ave NE have?
Some of 1009 Olympia Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Olympia Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Olympia Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Olympia Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 1009 Olympia Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Renton.
Does 1009 Olympia Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Olympia Ave NE offers parking.
Does 1009 Olympia Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1009 Olympia Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Olympia Ave NE have a pool?
No, 1009 Olympia Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Olympia Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 1009 Olympia Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Olympia Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Olympia Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
