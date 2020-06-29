All apartments in Redmond
Last updated February 15 2020

Ashford Park

18010 Northeast 94th Court · No Longer Available
Location

18010 Northeast 94th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
Available 02/15/20 Beautiful 2 BR, 2.5 bath Ashford Park condo off Avondale in Redmond. Available as soon as February 15th.

No neighbors immediately above or below!! 2 beds and 2 bathrooms are upstairs; kitchen, dining, living, and 1/2 bath all on the main level.

Only a mile from the end of 520 and the Bear Creek Park & Ride. Very close to downtown Redmond, Microsoft campus, Marymoor Park, numerous walking/biking trails, several bus lines, and the Redmond Costco.

The unit backs up to a neighborhood trail lined with lofty evergreen trees to create a backyard sanctuary and beautiful views of nature out the master bedroom window - a serene feel rarely found in apartment/condo living.

Master has a walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Updated kitchen features undermount sink and granite countertops; Back patio for grilling and enjoying the outdoors; Built-in desk and shelves for a cozy home office; walk-through kitchen from dining to living area; Washer/dryer in unit; Detached one car garage with built-in shelves and a bike rack for extra storage.

Rent includes water and sewer. Garbage and electric utilities are the tenant's responsibility.

On lease signing, we require first and last month's rent, plus a $1,500 refundable deposit.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5484533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

