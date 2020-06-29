Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill bike storage garage

Available 02/15/20 Beautiful 2 BR, 2.5 bath Ashford Park condo off Avondale in Redmond. Available as soon as February 15th.



No neighbors immediately above or below!! 2 beds and 2 bathrooms are upstairs; kitchen, dining, living, and 1/2 bath all on the main level.



Only a mile from the end of 520 and the Bear Creek Park & Ride. Very close to downtown Redmond, Microsoft campus, Marymoor Park, numerous walking/biking trails, several bus lines, and the Redmond Costco.



The unit backs up to a neighborhood trail lined with lofty evergreen trees to create a backyard sanctuary and beautiful views of nature out the master bedroom window - a serene feel rarely found in apartment/condo living.



Master has a walk-in closet and vaulted ceiling. Updated kitchen features undermount sink and granite countertops; Back patio for grilling and enjoying the outdoors; Built-in desk and shelves for a cozy home office; walk-through kitchen from dining to living area; Washer/dryer in unit; Detached one car garage with built-in shelves and a bike rack for extra storage.



Rent includes water and sewer. Garbage and electric utilities are the tenant's responsibility.



On lease signing, we require first and last month's rent, plus a $1,500 refundable deposit.



No Pets Allowed



