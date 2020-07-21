All apartments in Redmond
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

9006 Avondale Rd NE

9006 Avondale Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

9006 Avondale Road Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Rambler with hard wood floor throughout and convenient location - This rambler is conveniently located on Avondale Rd NE, half a mile from 520, and minutes to downtown Redmond.
The living room, kitchen and dining area are connected into a large open area. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (one tub, one shower). Newly finished hardwood floor through out the house. large windows and skylight make it very bright with natural light. Garage was converted into a very large storage area.
Has lots of parking space and additional storage shed.
full fenced yard.
House available now.
Pets are considered on a case by case basis, please call to discuss 425-802-1308.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9006 Avondale Rd NE have any available units?
9006 Avondale Rd NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 9006 Avondale Rd NE have?
Some of 9006 Avondale Rd NE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9006 Avondale Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
9006 Avondale Rd NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9006 Avondale Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9006 Avondale Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 9006 Avondale Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 9006 Avondale Rd NE offers parking.
Does 9006 Avondale Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9006 Avondale Rd NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9006 Avondale Rd NE have a pool?
No, 9006 Avondale Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 9006 Avondale Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 9006 Avondale Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9006 Avondale Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9006 Avondale Rd NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9006 Avondale Rd NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9006 Avondale Rd NE does not have units with air conditioning.
