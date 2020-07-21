9006 Avondale Rd NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Rambler with hard wood floor throughout and convenient location - This rambler is conveniently located on Avondale Rd NE, half a mile from 520, and minutes to downtown Redmond.

The living room, kitchen and dining area are connected into a large open area. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms (one tub, one shower). Newly finished hardwood floor through out the house. large windows and skylight make it very bright with natural light. Garage was converted into a very large storage area.

Has lots of parking space and additional storage shed.

full fenced yard.

House available now.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis, please call to discuss 425-802-1308.



(RLNE5162592)