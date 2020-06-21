All apartments in Redmond
8545 166th Ave NE C216

8545 166th Avenue Northeast · (425) 485-1800
Location

8545 166th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8545 166th Ave NE C216 · Avail. now

$2,199

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
media room
Newly Renovated Flat in Redmond! 2 Bedroom + DEN! 2 Car garage! - Sensational location, Education Hill! Nestled in a small quiet community. Recently renovated with new carpet and paint! Spacious, open, abundant natural light. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, French doors to den/office. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Stainless appliances. Private deck off dining area. 2 car tandem 35"deep garage. Large master with two closets. Washer and Dryer. Located close to Redmond Town Center, restaurants, movie theater, and more! Guest parking available!

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $200

Monthly flat rate charge for w/s/g: $100

PET POLICY: 1 dog or 1 cat allowed. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. See screening guidelines for breed and age restrictions.

LEASE TERMS: 12 Months

SQ FT: 1066

YEAR BUILT: 1992

COUNTY: Redmond

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: The Park at Redmond

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Redmond
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE5834953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

