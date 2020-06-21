8545 166th Ave NE C216

Amenities
Newly Renovated Flat in Redmond! 2 Bedroom + DEN! 2 Car garage! - Sensational location, Education Hill! Nestled in a small quiet community. Recently renovated with new carpet and paint! Spacious, open, abundant natural light. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, French doors to den/office. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Stainless appliances. Private deck off dining area. 2 car tandem 35"deep garage. Large master with two closets. Washer and Dryer. Located close to Redmond Town Center, restaurants, movie theater, and more! Guest parking available!
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2000
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $200
Monthly flat rate charge for w/s/g: $100
PET POLICY: 1 dog or 1 cat allowed. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. See screening guidelines for breed and age restrictions.
LEASE TERMS: 12 Months
SQ FT: 1066
YEAR BUILT: 1992
COUNTY: Redmond
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: The Park at Redmond
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Redmond
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE5834953)