8545 166th Ave NE C216

Newly Renovated Flat in Redmond! 2 Bedroom + DEN! 2 Car garage! - Sensational location, Education Hill! Nestled in a small quiet community. Recently renovated with new carpet and paint! Spacious, open, abundant natural light. 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, French doors to den/office. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Open kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Stainless appliances. Private deck off dining area. 2 car tandem 35"deep garage. Large master with two closets. Washer and Dryer. Located close to Redmond Town Center, restaurants, movie theater, and more! Guest parking available!



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2000

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $200



Monthly flat rate charge for w/s/g: $100



PET POLICY: 1 dog or 1 cat allowed. Additional $250 deposit required. Pet Screening Fee may apply. See screening guidelines for breed and age restrictions.



LEASE TERMS: 12 Months



SQ FT: 1066



YEAR BUILT: 1992



COUNTY: Redmond



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: The Park at Redmond



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Lake Washington

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Redmond

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

HIGH SCHOOL: Redmond

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



