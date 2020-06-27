8518 134th Ct NE

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Storey Townhome at the Pointe, Redmond. - Perfectly located btwn Kirk/Red The Pointe'' is a private community in a tranquil setting. This charming home has everything you want, maybe even a little more. Upstairs a lofted family rm separates 2 large bdrms, each w/its own private bath & walk-in closet. Main level features living & dining spaces just off the kitchen. Private deck overlooking the yard backs to a Native Growth Protection Area. Bonus! Basement/Crawlspace used by owner.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care. No smoking and No pets. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE3347996)