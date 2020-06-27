All apartments in Redmond
8518 134th Ct NE
8518 134th Ct NE

8518 134th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8518 134th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath 2 Storey Townhome at the Pointe, Redmond. - Perfectly located btwn Kirk/Red The Pointe'' is a private community in a tranquil setting. This charming home has everything you want, maybe even a little more. Upstairs a lofted family rm separates 2 large bdrms, each w/its own private bath & walk-in closet. Main level features living & dining spaces just off the kitchen. Private deck overlooking the yard backs to a Native Growth Protection Area. Bonus! Basement/Crawlspace used by owner.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn care. No smoking and No pets. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE3347996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8518 134th Ct NE have any available units?
8518 134th Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 8518 134th Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
8518 134th Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8518 134th Ct NE pet-friendly?
No, 8518 134th Ct NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 8518 134th Ct NE offer parking?
No, 8518 134th Ct NE does not offer parking.
Does 8518 134th Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8518 134th Ct NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8518 134th Ct NE have a pool?
No, 8518 134th Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 8518 134th Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 8518 134th Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8518 134th Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8518 134th Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8518 134th Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8518 134th Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
