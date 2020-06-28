8415 143rd Ct NE

Amenities
Redmond,Kirkland Home, Quiet end of Street, 3 car garage, main floor Den. Granite kitchen. Excellent close in location. - A very nice two story home at the end of the street. Great location gives easy access to Redmond, Kirkland, Microsoft.
* Den/office on the main level.
* Spacious kitchen with granite counters, big center island, gas cooktop, walk in pantry, and updated stainless appliances.
* Large Family room off the kitchen with a fireplace and a built in desk/phone center.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, all of them good sized.
* Large master bedroom with walk in closet, and private bathroom.
* Main floor laundry room with washer and dryer included.
* large 3 car garage has plenty of room for cars and storage.
Small Dog will be considered. Call with questions or to arrange a time to see. Gregory Property Management
(RLNE5146384)