8415 143rd Ct NE
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

8415 143rd Ct NE

8415 143rd Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8415 143rd Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Redmond,Kirkland Home, Quiet end of Street, 3 car garage, main floor Den. Granite kitchen. Excellent close in location. - A very nice two story home at the end of the street. Great location gives easy access to Redmond, Kirkland, Microsoft.
* Den/office on the main level.
* Spacious kitchen with granite counters, big center island, gas cooktop, walk in pantry, and updated stainless appliances.
* Large Family room off the kitchen with a fireplace and a built in desk/phone center.
* Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, all of them good sized.
* Large master bedroom with walk in closet, and private bathroom.
* Main floor laundry room with washer and dryer included.
* large 3 car garage has plenty of room for cars and storage.
Small Dog will be considered. Call with questions or to arrange a time to see. Gregory Property Management

(RLNE5146384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8415 143rd Ct NE have any available units?
8415 143rd Ct NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8415 143rd Ct NE have?
Some of 8415 143rd Ct NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8415 143rd Ct NE currently offering any rent specials?
8415 143rd Ct NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8415 143rd Ct NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8415 143rd Ct NE is pet friendly.
Does 8415 143rd Ct NE offer parking?
Yes, 8415 143rd Ct NE offers parking.
Does 8415 143rd Ct NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8415 143rd Ct NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8415 143rd Ct NE have a pool?
No, 8415 143rd Ct NE does not have a pool.
Does 8415 143rd Ct NE have accessible units?
No, 8415 143rd Ct NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8415 143rd Ct NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8415 143rd Ct NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8415 143rd Ct NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8415 143rd Ct NE does not have units with air conditioning.
