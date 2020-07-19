8051 170th Pl NE #B5,

Amenities

Downtown Redmond, 2 Bed Condo unit - You will thrive in this lovely, one level town-home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 942 square feet, completely remodeled, unit. New Hardwood floors throughout and tiled bathroom floor, new cabinets throughout and granite counters. Lots of storage, 2 parking spots, one covered, one not. Nice wide areas for getting around inside of this unit. All units are one level on the ground floor. No upstairs noise! Walk-ability Factor is A 100 for the grounds and access to Downtown Redmond, and Redmond Town-Square. Furnishings are not available. Pets, case by case.



(RLNE4652834)