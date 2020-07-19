All apartments in Redmond
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8051 170th Pl NE #B5,

Location

8051 170th Pl NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Downtown Redmond, 2 Bed Condo unit - You will thrive in this lovely, one level town-home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, 942 square feet, completely remodeled, unit. New Hardwood floors throughout and tiled bathroom floor, new cabinets throughout and granite counters. Lots of storage, 2 parking spots, one covered, one not. Nice wide areas for getting around inside of this unit. All units are one level on the ground floor. No upstairs noise! Walk-ability Factor is A 100 for the grounds and access to Downtown Redmond, and Redmond Town-Square. Furnishings are not available. Pets, case by case.

(RLNE4652834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, have any available units?
8051 170th Pl NE #B5, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, have?
Some of 8051 170th Pl NE #B5,'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, currently offering any rent specials?
8051 170th Pl NE #B5, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, pet-friendly?
Yes, 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, is pet friendly.
Does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, offer parking?
Yes, 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, offers parking.
Does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, have a pool?
No, 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, does not have a pool.
Does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, have accessible units?
No, 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, does not have accessible units.
Does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, have units with dishwashers?
No, 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, have units with air conditioning?
No, 8051 170th Pl NE #B5, does not have units with air conditioning.
