7840 135th Ave NE Available 05/06/19 Redmond, Microsoft Rambler on Large Lot, Updated Kitchen - Nice little house on a large lot. Quiet, low traffic dead end street. Easy freeway access and 3 miles to Microsoft.

3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Living room and Family room.

The Kitchen was remodeled a couple years ago and features plenty of cabinets and counter space and a newer large capacity refrigerator.

Hardwood floors in the living room, hallway, and all bedrooms.

The Family Room off the kitchen is perfect for a Den, home office, playroom, or TV room.

Large back yard with concrete patio and storage shed.

Laundry room off the Family room with Washer and Dryer included.

Attached garage with garage door opener.

Newer Gas Furnace and water heater.

Small dog will be considered. Sorry, No cats. **DO NOT TEXT OR EMAIL** CALL with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Joe 206-795-9114 Windermere / Gregory Property Management



(RLNE2170829)