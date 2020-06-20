All apartments in Redmond
7840 135th Ave NE
7840 135th Ave NE

7840 135th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

7840 135th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
7840 135th Ave NE Available 05/06/19 Redmond, Microsoft Rambler on Large Lot, Updated Kitchen - Nice little house on a large lot. Quiet, low traffic dead end street. Easy freeway access and 3 miles to Microsoft.
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living room and Family room.
The Kitchen was remodeled a couple years ago and features plenty of cabinets and counter space and a newer large capacity refrigerator.
Hardwood floors in the living room, hallway, and all bedrooms.
The Family Room off the kitchen is perfect for a Den, home office, playroom, or TV room.
Large back yard with concrete patio and storage shed.
Laundry room off the Family room with Washer and Dryer included.
Attached garage with garage door opener.
Newer Gas Furnace and water heater.
Small dog will be considered. Sorry, No cats. **DO NOT TEXT OR EMAIL** CALL with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. Joe 206-795-9114 Windermere / Gregory Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2170829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 135th Ave NE have any available units?
7840 135th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 7840 135th Ave NE have?
Some of 7840 135th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 135th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7840 135th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 135th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7840 135th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 7840 135th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7840 135th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 7840 135th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7840 135th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 135th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7840 135th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7840 135th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7840 135th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 135th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7840 135th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7840 135th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7840 135th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
