All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 7114 138th PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
7114 138th PL NE
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

7114 138th PL NE

7114 138th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7114 138th Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Updated & Move-In Ready (Near Bridal Trails, Microsoft & Grass Lawn Park - Redmond-Near Microsoft, Google, Belleuve/Kirkland/Redmond. Walking distance to Bridle Trails Shopping. Newer roof, appliance, granite counters, vanities, flooring, paint, lighting & carpets. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the main floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and great room upstairs. Gas fireplace insert in the living room. Lake Washington School District. Tenants pay for all utilities. First month rent $3,200 plus $3,000 security deposit. No smoker, no pets. Min. 8 month lease. Available August 21. 7114 138th Place NE, Redmond. Contact Jenny 425-471-4049 for showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3377608)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7114 138th PL NE have any available units?
7114 138th PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 7114 138th PL NE have?
Some of 7114 138th PL NE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7114 138th PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
7114 138th PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7114 138th PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 7114 138th PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 7114 138th PL NE offer parking?
No, 7114 138th PL NE does not offer parking.
Does 7114 138th PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7114 138th PL NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7114 138th PL NE have a pool?
No, 7114 138th PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 7114 138th PL NE have accessible units?
No, 7114 138th PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7114 138th PL NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7114 138th PL NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7114 138th PL NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7114 138th PL NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Triangle
16450 Redmond Way
Redmond, WA 98052
red160
16015 Cleveland St
Redmond, WA 98052
eaves Redmond Campus
15606 NE 40th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon Esterra Park
2690 152nd Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
The Luke
8280 164th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Bell Overlake
3040 148th Avenue NE
Redmond, WA 98052
LionsGate North
15900 NE 83rd St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College