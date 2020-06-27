7114 138th PL NE

Amenities

Beautifully Updated & Move-In Ready (Near Bridal Trails, Microsoft & Grass Lawn Park - Redmond-Near Microsoft, Google, Belleuve/Kirkland/Redmond. Walking distance to Bridle Trails Shopping. Newer roof, appliance, granite counters, vanities, flooring, paint, lighting & carpets. 3 bedrooms and 2 bath on the main floor. 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and great room upstairs. Gas fireplace insert in the living room. Lake Washington School District. Tenants pay for all utilities. First month rent $3,200 plus $3,000 security deposit. No smoker, no pets. Min. 8 month lease. Available August 21. 7114 138th Place NE, Redmond. Contact Jenny 425-471-4049 for showing.



(RLNE3377608)