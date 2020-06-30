All apartments in Redmond
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

6904 153rd Avenue Northeast

6904 153rd Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

6904 153rd Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Captivating, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental in the serene Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond.

The lovely unfurnished interior features a skylight in the bathroom, hardwood and tile floors, red leather seat, and plenty of recessed and wall-mounted lights. A cozy kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. A shared floor washer and dryer are provided. The airy and well-lit bedroom has bookshelves, window seats, and a walk-in closet. For climate control, forced-air heating is installed. The exterior features a patio and a fenced backyard.

Landlord will cover the water, trash, gas, electricity, and the internet.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pf6TwaCUjab

Additional Details:
Parking consists of a 2-car driveway parking which is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Pet-friendly location with a restriction on exotic pets.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Olde Redmond Place Apartment - Kids Park, Spiritbrook Park, Grass Lawn Park, and Westside Park.

(RLNE5596396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast have any available units?
6904 153rd Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
6904 153rd Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6904 153rd Avenue Northeast has units with air conditioning.

