6904 153rd Avenue Northeast

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Captivating, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex home property rental in the serene Grass Lawn neighborhood in Redmond.



The lovely unfurnished interior features a skylight in the bathroom, hardwood and tile floors, red leather seat, and plenty of recessed and wall-mounted lights. A cozy kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet storage, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. A shared floor washer and dryer are provided. The airy and well-lit bedroom has bookshelves, window seats, and a walk-in closet. For climate control, forced-air heating is installed. The exterior features a patio and a fenced backyard.



Landlord will cover the water, trash, gas, electricity, and the internet.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pf6TwaCUjab



Additional Details:

Parking consists of a 2-car driveway parking which is on a first-come-first-serve basis.



Pet-friendly location with a restriction on exotic pets.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Olde Redmond Place Apartment - Kids Park, Spiritbrook Park, Grass Lawn Park, and Westside Park.



(RLNE5596396)