All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 6563 138th Ave NE, #768.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
6563 138th Ave NE, #768
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:39 AM

6563 138th Ave NE, #768

6563 138th Avenue Northeast · (888) 425-9457
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Grass Lawn
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6563 138th Avenue Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Waterfront townhouse - Fabulous Townhouse at Waters Edge. Updated throughout, 2 bedrooms up. Upper bedroom loft with Murphy bed included. Gated community with pools, tennis ct, walking trails, minutes from Microsoft, close to Bellevue & Redmond, parks and highways. Enjoy the 4 season view from the unit while still having privacy.
Minimum 12 month Lease Rent includes Water, Sewer, Garbage

Sixty-01 complex includes Athletic Court, Club House, Exercise Room, Game/Rec Rm, Laundry Room, Pool-Outdoor, Security Gate

No Pets Allowed

To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay Electric, Cable/Internet

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5732941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 have any available units?
6563 138th Ave NE, #768 has a unit available for $2,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 have?
Some of 6563 138th Ave NE, #768's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 currently offering any rent specials?
6563 138th Ave NE, #768 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 pet-friendly?
No, 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 offer parking?
Yes, 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 does offer parking.
Does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 have a pool?
Yes, 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 has a pool.
Does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 have accessible units?
No, 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 does not have accessible units.
Does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6563 138th Ave NE, #768 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6563 138th Ave NE, #768?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Station House
16550 NE 79th St.
Redmond, WA 98052
Heron Flats and Lofts
7662 159th Pl NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy
Redmond, WA 98052
AVA Esterra Park
15301 NE Turing St
Redmond, WA 98052
Modera Redmond
8709 161st Avenue Northeast
Redmond, WA 98052
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity