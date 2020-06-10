6563 138th Ave NE, #768

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access tennis court

Waterfront townhouse - Fabulous Townhouse at Waters Edge. Updated throughout, 2 bedrooms up. Upper bedroom loft with Murphy bed included. Gated community with pools, tennis ct, walking trails, minutes from Microsoft, close to Bellevue & Redmond, parks and highways. Enjoy the 4 season view from the unit while still having privacy.

Minimum 12 month Lease Rent includes Water, Sewer, Garbage



Sixty-01 complex includes Athletic Court, Club House, Exercise Room, Game/Rec Rm, Laundry Room, Pool-Outdoor, Security Gate



No Pets Allowed



To Apply: www.RealtyProsNW.com



See rental criteria for details before applying.

https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud



Tenants are required to pay Electric, Cable/Internet



(RLNE5732941)