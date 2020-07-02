All apartments in Redmond
6547 195th Plaza North East
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:19 PM

6547 195th Plaza North East

6547 195th Pl NE · No Longer Available
Location

6547 195th Pl NE, Redmond, WA 98052
Southeast Redmond

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautiful and cozy home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms available Mid December ~ Dec 10th. This charming home feature open kitchen with granite countertop, great size bedrooms, master suite with a 5-piece bathroom and double vanity, abundant of daylighting throughout the home, and fenced backyard. Air condition to enjoy for those summer months. Redmond School District - Enjoy the neighborhood's play area just a short walk away and live conveniently close to the freeway, shopping center, park and ride, Redmond Costco, Microsoft Main Campus and more, Security Deposit: $3500, Admin Fee: $157, Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: 3X household gross monthly income, Small pets Dog under 25lbs in a case-by-case basis, If approved, Pet Deposit: $500.00/pet. Don't miss out on this hot deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 195th Plaza North East have any available units?
6547 195th Plaza North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 6547 195th Plaza North East have?
Some of 6547 195th Plaza North East's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 195th Plaza North East currently offering any rent specials?
6547 195th Plaza North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 195th Plaza North East pet-friendly?
Yes, 6547 195th Plaza North East is pet friendly.
Does 6547 195th Plaza North East offer parking?
No, 6547 195th Plaza North East does not offer parking.
Does 6547 195th Plaza North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6547 195th Plaza North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 195th Plaza North East have a pool?
No, 6547 195th Plaza North East does not have a pool.
Does 6547 195th Plaza North East have accessible units?
No, 6547 195th Plaza North East does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 195th Plaza North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 6547 195th Plaza North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6547 195th Plaza North East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6547 195th Plaza North East has units with air conditioning.

