6547 195th Plaza North East

Beautiful and cozy home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms available Mid December ~ Dec 10th. This charming home feature open kitchen with granite countertop, great size bedrooms, master suite with a 5-piece bathroom and double vanity, abundant of daylighting throughout the home, and fenced backyard. Air condition to enjoy for those summer months. Redmond School District - Enjoy the neighborhood's play area just a short walk away and live conveniently close to the freeway, shopping center, park and ride, Redmond Costco, Microsoft Main Campus and more, Security Deposit: $3500, Admin Fee: $157, Renters Insurance Required. Income Requirement: 3X household gross monthly income, Small pets Dog under 25lbs in a case-by-case basis, If approved, Pet Deposit: $500.00/pet. Don't miss out on this hot deal!