Last updated October 14 2019 at 1:03 PM

5020 157th Ct. NE

5020 157th Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

5020 157th Court Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Northwest Two Story - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath. This traditional home features 4 bedrooms up with full bath and owner's en-suite. Formal living, formal dining, eat in kitchen, family room, laundry and half bath on the main. Double garage and private yard. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in a prime location near Microsoft campus, hwy 522 and easy access to Redmond town center and Marymoor park and trails. No pets

To apply: www.reintl.appfolio.com/listings

See rental criteria for details before applying.
https://tinyurl.com/y6e9twud

Tenants are required to pay utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 157th Ct. NE have any available units?
5020 157th Ct. NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 5020 157th Ct. NE currently offering any rent specials?
5020 157th Ct. NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 157th Ct. NE pet-friendly?
No, 5020 157th Ct. NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 5020 157th Ct. NE offer parking?
Yes, 5020 157th Ct. NE offers parking.
Does 5020 157th Ct. NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 157th Ct. NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 157th Ct. NE have a pool?
No, 5020 157th Ct. NE does not have a pool.
Does 5020 157th Ct. NE have accessible units?
No, 5020 157th Ct. NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 157th Ct. NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 157th Ct. NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5020 157th Ct. NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5020 157th Ct. NE does not have units with air conditioning.
