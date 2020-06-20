18245 NE 96th Way #102

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Convenient Location in Redmond - 2beds/2.5 baths with Den by Perrigo Park, Redmon - Rare opportunity to rent a townhome w/fenced yard in the heart of Redmond! Highly coveted Taluswood, across from Perrigo Park w/play structures & BBQ area.



Open concept w/ wood flooring, freshly painted, high ceilings, big windows & gas FP. Lrg kitchen boasts SS appliances, Upstairs master BR w/en-suite bath & more. Den in back of the garage with private access to the patio. One car parking in garage only. No guarantee 2nd parking space. Water/Sewer included in rent. Ground transport and easy access to freeways. Minutes to Microsoft, Redmond Town Center,and Education Hill.



For showing, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit at move-in. Must pass background check with good rental history. Wash/Dryer in unit. No pet. Move-in fee applied.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3253706)