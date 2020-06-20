All apartments in Redmond
18245 NE 96th Way #102
18245 NE 96th Way #102

18245 Northeast 96th Way · No Longer Available
Location

18245 Northeast 96th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Convenient Location in Redmond - 2beds/2.5 baths with Den by Perrigo Park, Redmon - Rare opportunity to rent a townhome w/fenced yard in the heart of Redmond! Highly coveted Taluswood, across from Perrigo Park w/play structures & BBQ area.

Open concept w/ wood flooring, freshly painted, high ceilings, big windows & gas FP. Lrg kitchen boasts SS appliances, Upstairs master BR w/en-suite bath & more. Den in back of the garage with private access to the patio. One car parking in garage only. No guarantee 2nd parking space. Water/Sewer included in rent. Ground transport and easy access to freeways. Minutes to Microsoft, Redmond Town Center,and Education Hill.

For showing, please call Toni at 425-327-0446. First, last and security deposit at move-in. Must pass background check with good rental history. Wash/Dryer in unit. No pet. Move-in fee applied.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3253706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 have any available units?
18245 NE 96th Way #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 have?
Some of 18245 NE 96th Way #102's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18245 NE 96th Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
18245 NE 96th Way #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18245 NE 96th Way #102 pet-friendly?
No, 18245 NE 96th Way #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 18245 NE 96th Way #102 does offer parking.
Does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18245 NE 96th Way #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 have a pool?
No, 18245 NE 96th Way #102 does not have a pool.
Does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 18245 NE 96th Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18245 NE 96th Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18245 NE 96th Way #102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18245 NE 96th Way #102 does not have units with air conditioning.
