17826 NE 95th Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Townhome With Attached extra deep garage. Fenced Yard. Avondale Rd. area. Black Granite kitchen. End unit backs to greenbelt. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc



Very nice home in an excellent location. Backing to greenbelt gives good privacy. Walk to downtown Redmond and easy commute in all directions.

* 1.4 miles to Downtown Redmond, 2 miles to the huge and beautiful Marymoor Park, 4 miles to Microsoft campus

* Living room with gas fireplace and sliding door to the little fenced in yard.

* Wood topped bar against the black granite kitchen counters.

* The kitchen features Gas range, a Pantry, and plenty of cabinet and counter space.

* Large Dining room space off the kitchen.

* Hardwood floors throughout the main level and on the entry stairs.

* 9 ft. ceilings give a feeling of space.

* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms.

* Master bedroom features a sliding glass door to the balcony.

* Master bath with granite counters, double sinks and tile shower.

* full size washer and dryer.

* The garage is 1 car wide and 2+ cars deep with additional storage or shop space.

Sorry, no cats. A small dog will be considered.

Gregory Property Management



**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.



https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc



Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114



(RLNE4249475)