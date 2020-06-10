17826 NE 95th Ct.

Amenities
Townhome With Attached extra deep garage. Fenced Yard. Avondale Rd. area. Black Granite kitchen. End unit backs to greenbelt. - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Very nice home in an excellent location. Backing to greenbelt gives good privacy. Walk to downtown Redmond and easy commute in all directions.
* 1.4 miles to Downtown Redmond, 2 miles to the huge and beautiful Marymoor Park, 4 miles to Microsoft campus
* Living room with gas fireplace and sliding door to the little fenced in yard.
* Wood topped bar against the black granite kitchen counters.
* The kitchen features Gas range, a Pantry, and plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* Large Dining room space off the kitchen.
* Hardwood floors throughout the main level and on the entry stairs.
* 9 ft. ceilings give a feeling of space.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms.
* Master bedroom features a sliding glass door to the balcony.
* Master bath with granite counters, double sinks and tile shower.
* full size washer and dryer.
* The garage is 1 car wide and 2+ cars deep with additional storage or shop space.
Sorry, no cats. A small dog will be considered.
Gregory Property Management
Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114
