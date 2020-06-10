All apartments in Redmond
17826 NE 95th Ct.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

17826 NE 95th Ct

17826 Northeast 95th Court · (425) 217-3598
Location

17826 Northeast 95th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Bear Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17826 NE 95th Ct · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1410 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Townhome With Attached extra deep garage. Fenced Yard. Avondale Rd. area. Black Granite kitchen. End unit backs to greenbelt.

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Very nice home in an excellent location. Backing to greenbelt gives good privacy. Walk to downtown Redmond and easy commute in all directions.
* 1.4 miles to Downtown Redmond, 2 miles to the huge and beautiful Marymoor Park, 4 miles to Microsoft campus
* Living room with gas fireplace and sliding door to the little fenced in yard.
* Wood topped bar against the black granite kitchen counters.
* The kitchen features Gas range, a Pantry, and plenty of cabinet and counter space.
* Large Dining room space off the kitchen.
* Hardwood floors throughout the main level and on the entry stairs.
* 9 ft. ceilings give a feeling of space.
* Upstairs are 3 bedrooms.
* Master bedroom features a sliding glass door to the balcony.
* Master bath with granite counters, double sinks and tile shower.
* full size washer and dryer.
* The garage is 1 car wide and 2+ cars deep with additional storage or shop space.
Sorry, no cats. A small dog will be considered.
Gregory Property Management

Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Call Property Manager with Questions: Joe 206-795-9114

(RLNE4249475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

