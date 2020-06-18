17603 Northeast 108th Way

Amenities
Video viewing available. The Beautifully Updated Abbey Road Burnstead situated on a lush corner lot, this fabulous light and bright home boasts: an epicurean kitchen fit for the choosiest of chefs, spa-esque master suite, extensive mill work, dramatic high ceilings, lavishly updated bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, 3-car garage, and character that is rare to find. Stroll to schools, easy commute to Microsoft, and close to all the Eastside has to offer. Floor Cover: Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Vinyl, Wall to Wall Carpet ; Appliances: Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator Interior Features: Bath Off Master, Built-In Vacuum, Ceiling Fan(s), Living Room, Dining Room, French Doors, Security System, Skylights, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk In Pantry, Walk-in Closet, Bonus Room, Utility Room Site Feature: Cable TV, Fenced-Partially, Gas Available, Patio, Sprinkler System YEAR BUILT 1992 Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care. This is a smoke free property. Pets are welcome upon approval; additional fees may apply.