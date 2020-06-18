All apartments in Redmond
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:23 PM

17603 Northeast 108th Way

17603 Northeast 108th Way · (415) 968-9939
Location

17603 Northeast 108th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Video viewing available. The Beautifully Updated Abbey Road Burnstead situated on a lush corner lot, this fabulous light and bright home boasts: an epicurean kitchen fit for the choosiest of chefs, spa-esque master suite, extensive mill work, dramatic high ceilings, lavishly updated bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, 3-car garage, and character that is rare to find. Stroll to schools, easy commute to Microsoft, and close to all the Eastside has to offer. Floor Cover: Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Vinyl, Wall to Wall Carpet ; Appliances: Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator Interior Features: Bath Off Master, Built-In Vacuum, Ceiling Fan(s), Living Room, Dining Room, French Doors, Security System, Skylights, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk In Pantry, Walk-in Closet, Bonus Room, Utility Room Site Feature: Cable TV, Fenced-Partially, Gas Available, Patio, Sprinkler System YEAR BUILT 1992 Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care. This is a smoke free property. Pets are welcome upon approval; additional fees may apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17603 Northeast 108th Way have any available units?
17603 Northeast 108th Way has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17603 Northeast 108th Way have?
Some of 17603 Northeast 108th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17603 Northeast 108th Way currently offering any rent specials?
17603 Northeast 108th Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17603 Northeast 108th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17603 Northeast 108th Way is pet friendly.
Does 17603 Northeast 108th Way offer parking?
Yes, 17603 Northeast 108th Way does offer parking.
Does 17603 Northeast 108th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17603 Northeast 108th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17603 Northeast 108th Way have a pool?
No, 17603 Northeast 108th Way does not have a pool.
Does 17603 Northeast 108th Way have accessible units?
No, 17603 Northeast 108th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17603 Northeast 108th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17603 Northeast 108th Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 17603 Northeast 108th Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17603 Northeast 108th Way does not have units with air conditioning.
