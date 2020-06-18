17603 Northeast 108th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Video viewing available. The Beautifully Updated Abbey Road Burnstead situated on a lush corner lot, this fabulous light and bright home boasts: an epicurean kitchen fit for the choosiest of chefs, spa-esque master suite, extensive mill work, dramatic high ceilings, lavishly updated bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, 3-car garage, and character that is rare to find. Stroll to schools, easy commute to Microsoft, and close to all the Eastside has to offer. Floor Cover: Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Vinyl, Wall to Wall Carpet ; Appliances: Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, Range/Oven, Refrigerator Interior Features: Bath Off Master, Built-In Vacuum, Ceiling Fan(s), Living Room, Dining Room, French Doors, Security System, Skylights, Vaulted Ceilings, Walk In Pantry, Walk-in Closet, Bonus Room, Utility Room Site Feature: Cable TV, Fenced-Partially, Gas Available, Patio, Sprinkler System YEAR BUILT 1992 Background, criminal and credit check required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,500 deposit + $200 non-refundable admin fee. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care. This is a smoke free property. Pets are welcome upon approval; additional fees may apply.