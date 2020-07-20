All apartments in Redmond
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

17527 NE 120th Way

17527 Northeast 120th Way · No Longer Available
Location

17527 Northeast 120th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
North Redmond

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Come and see this lovely 3,050-square-foot single family home on a quiet and secluded North Redmond neighborhood in Redmond, Washington!

This unfurnished home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 3-car garage.

The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood floors, cabinet with bookshelves (in the living room), recessed lightings, large windows with blinds, and a nice electric fireplace in the living room. The nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage, an island with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms. Its tidy and nice bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures, flush toilets, bathtubs, vanity surmounted by a wide mirror, and showers each enclosed in a framed clear glass panel. Theres a walk-in closet with racks.

An in-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room are provided for laundry convenience.

For climate control, the home has installed electric heating.

The exterior has a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.

Only one pet is allowed. (either a cat or a dog; 25 lbs. or below: standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).

Smoking is forbidden in the property.

The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, cable, and internet.

This home is close to parks.

Nearby parks: Middle Bear Creek Natural Area, Juel Community Park, and Juel Community Park.

Nearby Schools:
Clara Barton School
Norman Rockwell Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 9/10
Redmond High School - 0.85 miles, 9/10
Albert Einstein Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 6/10
Redmond Middle School - 1.26 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
221 - 0.5 miles
931 - 0.5 miles
248 - 0.7 miles
232 - 0.7 miles

(RLNE5111426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

