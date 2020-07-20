17527 NE 120th Way

Amenities

Come and see this lovely 3,050-square-foot single family home on a quiet and secluded North Redmond neighborhood in Redmond, Washington!



This unfurnished home has 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and it comes with a 3-car garage.



The spacious and well-ventilated interior features include hardwood floors, cabinet with bookshelves (in the living room), recessed lightings, large windows with blinds, and a nice electric fireplace in the living room. The nifty kitchen is equipped with a smooth granite countertop, fine cabinetry with plenty of storage, an island with drawers, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, and oven/range. The comfy bedrooms. Its tidy and nice bathrooms are furnished with the latest bathroom fixtures, flush toilets, bathtubs, vanity surmounted by a wide mirror, and showers each enclosed in a framed clear glass panel. Theres a walk-in closet with racks.



An in-unit washer and dryer in the laundry room are provided for laundry convenience.



For climate control, the home has installed electric heating.



The exterior has a yard, perfect for outdoor activities with the family or friends.



Only one pet is allowed. (either a cat or a dog; 25 lbs. or below: standard: we ask for $500 pet deposit/pet).



Smoking is forbidden in the property.



The tenant's responsible utilities: electricity, water, sewage, trash, gas, cable, and internet.



This home is close to parks.



Nearby parks: Middle Bear Creek Natural Area, Juel Community Park, and Juel Community Park.



Nearby Schools:

Clara Barton School

Norman Rockwell Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 9/10

Redmond High School - 0.85 miles, 9/10

Albert Einstein Elementary School - 0.52 miles, 6/10

Redmond Middle School - 1.26 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

221 - 0.5 miles

931 - 0.5 miles

248 - 0.7 miles

232 - 0.7 miles



(RLNE5111426)