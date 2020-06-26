All apartments in Redmond
Find more places like 17243 NE 25th Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Redmond, WA
/
17243 NE 25th Ct
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

17243 NE 25th Ct

17243 Northeast 25th Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Redmond
See all
Idylwood
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

17243 Northeast 25th Court, Redmond, WA 98052
Idylwood

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Two-story Redmond Home Near Microsoft - *** Application pending***

This wonderful home in Ardmore Village near Microsoft (1 mile) has had extensive upgrades in recent years. Feature include an open floor plan, high ceilings, air conditioning, a formal living room as well as a family room, granite counter tops, 1 fireplace, quartz in upstairs bathroom, a nice back yard lawn, and a separate front yard gardening space. Safe playing area in culdesac location while only minutes away from Microsoft, Trader Joe's, Mayuri, bus stop and other amenities.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 6/03/2019

#2052

(RLNE4918275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17243 NE 25th Ct have any available units?
17243 NE 25th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 17243 NE 25th Ct have?
Some of 17243 NE 25th Ct's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17243 NE 25th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
17243 NE 25th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17243 NE 25th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 17243 NE 25th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 17243 NE 25th Ct offer parking?
No, 17243 NE 25th Ct does not offer parking.
Does 17243 NE 25th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17243 NE 25th Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17243 NE 25th Ct have a pool?
No, 17243 NE 25th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 17243 NE 25th Ct have accessible units?
No, 17243 NE 25th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 17243 NE 25th Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 17243 NE 25th Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17243 NE 25th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17243 NE 25th Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ravello
16180 NE 80th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Avignon Townhomes
15890 NE 98th Way
Redmond, WA 98052
Evans Creek
6205 188th Ln NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Onyx
4850 156th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St
Redmond, WA 98052
Archstone Redmond Lakeview
4250 W Lake Sammamish Pkwy NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Redmond Square Apartments
7977 170th Ave NE
Redmond, WA 98052
Avalon ParcSquare
16080 NE 85th St
Redmond, WA 98052

Similar Pages

Redmond 1 BedroomsRedmond 2 Bedrooms
Redmond Dog Friendly ApartmentsRedmond Pet Friendly Places
Redmond Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown RedmondOverlake
IdylwoodGrass Lawn
Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College