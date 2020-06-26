17243 NE 25th Ct

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Modern Two-story Redmond Home Near Microsoft - *** Application pending***



This wonderful home in Ardmore Village near Microsoft (1 mile) has had extensive upgrades in recent years. Feature include an open floor plan, high ceilings, air conditioning, a formal living room as well as a family room, granite counter tops, 1 fireplace, quartz in upstairs bathroom, a nice back yard lawn, and a separate front yard gardening space. Safe playing area in culdesac location while only minutes away from Microsoft, Trader Joe's, Mayuri, bus stop and other amenities.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 6/03/2019



#2052



(RLNE4918275)