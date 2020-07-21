Amenities

16141 Cleveland Street #408 Available 03/06/20 Downtown Redmond unit in the Cleveland Bldg. - Beautiful one bedroom plus den condo, located in the heart of downtown Redmond. Newer building with secure entrance, concierge on site, gated garage, banquet room, and exercise room. Bright and open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops, and recessed ceilings. Nice private deck. Move in/ Move out fee $300. Sorry no pets. Water, garbage and sewer are included in the rent along with a storage space.Private parking garage with one assigned parking space. Please call Maria @ 425-750-0086 for a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3490922)