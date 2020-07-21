All apartments in Redmond
16141 Cleveland Street #408

16141 Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

16141 Cleveland Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Downtown Redmond

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
concierge
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
garage
16141 Cleveland Street #408 Available 03/06/20 Downtown Redmond unit in the Cleveland Bldg. - Beautiful one bedroom plus den condo, located in the heart of downtown Redmond. Newer building with secure entrance, concierge on site, gated garage, banquet room, and exercise room. Bright and open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, tile counter tops, and recessed ceilings. Nice private deck. Move in/ Move out fee $300. Sorry no pets. Water, garbage and sewer are included in the rent along with a storage space.Private parking garage with one assigned parking space. Please call Maria @ 425-750-0086 for a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3490922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 have any available units?
16141 Cleveland Street #408 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 have?
Some of 16141 Cleveland Street #408's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16141 Cleveland Street #408 currently offering any rent specials?
16141 Cleveland Street #408 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16141 Cleveland Street #408 pet-friendly?
No, 16141 Cleveland Street #408 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 offer parking?
Yes, 16141 Cleveland Street #408 offers parking.
Does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16141 Cleveland Street #408 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 have a pool?
No, 16141 Cleveland Street #408 does not have a pool.
Does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 have accessible units?
No, 16141 Cleveland Street #408 does not have accessible units.
Does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16141 Cleveland Street #408 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16141 Cleveland Street #408 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16141 Cleveland Street #408 does not have units with air conditioning.
