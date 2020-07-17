All apartments in Redmond
15606 Ne 40th St
15606 Ne 40th St

15606 Northeast 40th Way · No Longer Available
Location

15606 Northeast 40th Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Overlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
sauna
Community Amenities

Pet Friendly
Multiple spas and saunas
24-Hour Fitness Center
On-site day care and childrens resource center
Covered parking as well as garages available

Outdoor pool and two indoor pools
Indoor Basketball Court
Clubhouse complete with fireplace and kitchen
Outdoor grill

Apartment Amenities

New renovated* one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments
Fabulous kitchens with ice maker, multi-cycle dishwashers, stainless steel sinks and built-in breakfast bars
Spacious bathrooms include garden bath tubs* or walk-in showers
Individual washer and dryer included
High-speed FIOS Internet access available

Unique features including vaulted ceilings*, sunken living rooms* and wood burning fireplaces
Private balcony or patio
Large walk-in closets* and full-size linen closets
Cable-Ready
*Select apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15606 Ne 40th St have any available units?
15606 Ne 40th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 15606 Ne 40th St have?
Some of 15606 Ne 40th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15606 Ne 40th St currently offering any rent specials?
15606 Ne 40th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15606 Ne 40th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15606 Ne 40th St is pet friendly.
Does 15606 Ne 40th St offer parking?
Yes, 15606 Ne 40th St offers parking.
Does 15606 Ne 40th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15606 Ne 40th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15606 Ne 40th St have a pool?
Yes, 15606 Ne 40th St has a pool.
Does 15606 Ne 40th St have accessible units?
No, 15606 Ne 40th St does not have accessible units.
Does 15606 Ne 40th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15606 Ne 40th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15606 Ne 40th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15606 Ne 40th St does not have units with air conditioning.
