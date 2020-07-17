15606 Ne 40th St

Amenities
Community Amenities
Pet Friendly
Multiple spas and saunas
24-Hour Fitness Center
On-site day care and childrens resource center
Covered parking as well as garages available
Outdoor pool and two indoor pools
Indoor Basketball Court
Clubhouse complete with fireplace and kitchen
Outdoor grill
Apartment Amenities
New renovated* one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments
Fabulous kitchens with ice maker, multi-cycle dishwashers, stainless steel sinks and built-in breakfast bars
Spacious bathrooms include garden bath tubs* or walk-in showers
Individual washer and dryer included
High-speed FIOS Internet access available
Unique features including vaulted ceilings*, sunken living rooms* and wood burning fireplaces
Private balcony or patio
Large walk-in closets* and full-size linen closets
Cable-Ready
*Select apartments