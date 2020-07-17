15606 Ne 40th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly sauna

Community Amenities



Pet Friendly

Multiple spas and saunas

24-Hour Fitness Center

On-site day care and childrens resource center

Covered parking as well as garages available



Outdoor pool and two indoor pools

Indoor Basketball Court

Clubhouse complete with fireplace and kitchen

Outdoor grill



Apartment Amenities



New renovated* one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments

Fabulous kitchens with ice maker, multi-cycle dishwashers, stainless steel sinks and built-in breakfast bars

Spacious bathrooms include garden bath tubs* or walk-in showers

Individual washer and dryer included

High-speed FIOS Internet access available



Unique features including vaulted ceilings*, sunken living rooms* and wood burning fireplaces

Private balcony or patio

Large walk-in closets* and full-size linen closets

Cable-Ready

*Select apartments