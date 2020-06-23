All apartments in Redmond
Last updated March 1 2020 at 3:31 PM

14632 NE 81st St

14632 Northeast 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

14632 Northeast 81st Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
3 BED CONDO, REDMOND SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT W/ EASY COMMUTE! - Apply at http://www.davispropertymanagement.com/tenants/vacancies-and-application/

VIDEO OF HOME:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KMvtukqsU9A

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2 floor townhouse in exclusive Cedar Ridge Condominium very close to Google, Microsoft and SpaceX. Brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove), new counter tops & flooring. This unique complex is surrounded by a forest of trees and the units are built far apart from each other. Great vaulted ceilings!

The first floor has two large bedrooms with plenty of closet space along with a full bathroom, kitchen has a brand new dishwasher and wood floors. Living room has vaulted ceilings with skylights and a HUGE bay window which looks out into the trees! The cornerstone of the room is a beautiful stone wood burning fireplace. Tons of natural light and brand new heater in living room. Utility room with full washer/dryer. Fantastic deck for BBQ and relaxation. Also has additional walk-in storage room. Upstairs, on the 2nd floor, there is an amazing loft with soaring high-ceilings, walk-in closet + additional closet, full bathroom and tons of storage.

Easy 520 and 405 access provides a quick commute to all of Seattle, Kirkland, and Bellevue/Eastside. Microsoft is only 10 minutes away as is amazing parks and entertainment. Many bus lines and transit centers make commuting without a vehicle very easy as well. Redmond school district is always ranked at the top and are very close to the home. Elementary and High School are within walking distance. These include:
-Albert Einstein Elementary or Bear Creek School
-Evergreen or Redmond Junior High
-Redmond High School

There are also many amazing parks, golf courses and entertainment nearby. These include:
-Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish access very close
-3.1 mile PowerLine trail, Marymoor Park, Farrel-McWhirter Park, Jewel Park, Hartman Park, Bear Creek
-Redmond Town Center, Chateau St Michelle Winery, PCC Natural Market, Bellevue Square Mall
-Bear Creek CC, Willows Run Golf Course, Trilogy GC, Newcastle Golf Course, Sahalee CC

*$2345/month rent; flat fee for W/S/G, $100 for the first tenant, $50 for each additional tenant*
*3 bed, 2 bath, 1290 SF, 1 reserved parking spot, pets considered on a case by case basis*
*First month/last month and security deposit ($2345) due upon lease signing*

This home has everything you could want and more! Email/text/call for more information and a tour today!

(RLNE4484688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14632 NE 81st St have any available units?
14632 NE 81st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 14632 NE 81st St have?
Some of 14632 NE 81st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14632 NE 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
14632 NE 81st St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14632 NE 81st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14632 NE 81st St is pet friendly.
Does 14632 NE 81st St offer parking?
Yes, 14632 NE 81st St does offer parking.
Does 14632 NE 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14632 NE 81st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14632 NE 81st St have a pool?
No, 14632 NE 81st St does not have a pool.
Does 14632 NE 81st St have accessible units?
No, 14632 NE 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 14632 NE 81st St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14632 NE 81st St has units with dishwashers.
Does 14632 NE 81st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14632 NE 81st St does not have units with air conditioning.
