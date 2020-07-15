14618 NE 81st St

Amenities
WINTER SPECIAL HALF MONTH FREE !!! Condo in Redmond - Minutes to Microsoft, downtown Kirkland and Redmond. Welcome to Cedar Ridge. This home features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and is 732 sqft. The ground floor unit has granite slab countertops, shaker cabinets, new carpet and paint, hardwood flooring in the entrance, dining area, spacious master bedroom with 2 closets, large laundry room with full size washer and dryer, covered deck with additional storage and one covered parking spot. There is also a clubhouse with a pool. Come check it out! To schedule an appointment, www.rentseattle.com or https://showmojo.com/l/42c28e30ed
Email Lisa at teamlisa@rpapm.com for showing times!
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant. Pets case by case with approval and deposit.
(RLNE4657988)