Redmond, WA
14618 NE 81st St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14618 NE 81st St

14618 Northeast 81st Street · No Longer Available
Location

14618 Northeast 81st Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Willows-Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WINTER SPECIAL HALF MONTH FREE !!! Condo in Redmond - Minutes to Microsoft, downtown Kirkland and Redmond. Welcome to Cedar Ridge. This home features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom and is 732 sqft. The ground floor unit has granite slab countertops, shaker cabinets, new carpet and paint, hardwood flooring in the entrance, dining area, spacious master bedroom with 2 closets, large laundry room with full size washer and dryer, covered deck with additional storage and one covered parking spot. There is also a clubhouse with a pool. Come check it out! To schedule an appointment, www.rentseattle.com or https://showmojo.com/l/42c28e30ed
Email Lisa at teamlisa@rpapm.com for showing times!
Terms: 12-month lease. 1st month's rent, security deposit, required for move in. Non-smoking. $42 non-ref fee paid by each 18+ y/o applicant. Pets case by case with approval and deposit.

(RLNE4657988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14618 NE 81st St have any available units?
14618 NE 81st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 14618 NE 81st St have?
Some of 14618 NE 81st St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14618 NE 81st St currently offering any rent specials?
14618 NE 81st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14618 NE 81st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14618 NE 81st St is pet friendly.
Does 14618 NE 81st St offer parking?
Yes, 14618 NE 81st St offers parking.
Does 14618 NE 81st St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14618 NE 81st St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14618 NE 81st St have a pool?
Yes, 14618 NE 81st St has a pool.
Does 14618 NE 81st St have accessible units?
No, 14618 NE 81st St does not have accessible units.
Does 14618 NE 81st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 14618 NE 81st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14618 NE 81st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 14618 NE 81st St does not have units with air conditioning.
