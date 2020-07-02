All apartments in Redmond
13829 NE Redmond Way

13829 Redmond Way · No Longer Available
Location

13829 Redmond Way, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

granite counters
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Redmond - NW contemporary home located near Rose Hill. Spacious 5 bed 2610 sqt home that is nestled in an enclave of 4 homes, w/ large 13k sft corner lot w/- RV parking/sports court. Inviting entrance welcomes you into the home that boasts real hardwoods & vaulted ceilings. Chef inspired kitchen w/new appls and honed granite slab that opens up to the great room w/ 2nd story vault. Main floor master & newly installed AC. Private back yard w/ flagstone, Close to Microsoft and all point access to Redmond/Kirkland. 2 mins to Costco.
Lake Washington SD - Rose Hill Elem, Redmond Middle and Lake Washington High.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn. No smoking and no pets. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com

(RLNE3459672)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13829 NE Redmond Way have any available units?
13829 NE Redmond Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 13829 NE Redmond Way currently offering any rent specials?
13829 NE Redmond Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13829 NE Redmond Way pet-friendly?
No, 13829 NE Redmond Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 13829 NE Redmond Way offer parking?
Yes, 13829 NE Redmond Way offers parking.
Does 13829 NE Redmond Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13829 NE Redmond Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13829 NE Redmond Way have a pool?
No, 13829 NE Redmond Way does not have a pool.
Does 13829 NE Redmond Way have accessible units?
No, 13829 NE Redmond Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13829 NE Redmond Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 13829 NE Redmond Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13829 NE Redmond Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13829 NE Redmond Way has units with air conditioning.

