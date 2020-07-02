13829 NE Redmond Way

Amenities

granite counters parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 5 Bed 3 Bath Home in Redmond - NW contemporary home located near Rose Hill. Spacious 5 bed 2610 sqt home that is nestled in an enclave of 4 homes, w/ large 13k sft corner lot w/- RV parking/sports court. Inviting entrance welcomes you into the home that boasts real hardwoods & vaulted ceilings. Chef inspired kitchen w/new appls and honed granite slab that opens up to the great room w/ 2nd story vault. Main floor master & newly installed AC. Private back yard w/ flagstone, Close to Microsoft and all point access to Redmond/Kirkland. 2 mins to Costco.

Lake Washington SD - Rose Hill Elem, Redmond Middle and Lake Washington High.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for lawn. No smoking and no pets. $40 application fee per adult. Apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com



(RLNE3459672)