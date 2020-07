Amenities

carpet patio / balcony walk in closets

Great Home For Rent - Open and sunlit 5 Bedroom/3.25 Bath two-story home with great interior paint and carpet, a bright kitchen, and expansive hardwoods waiting for your touches throughout. The main level great room opens onto a generous backyard entertainment area. The kitchen adjoins a family room with a 1/2 bath and a hidden laundry area. A full bath with two bedrooms complete the main level. The upper level offers a spacious master with a walk-in closet and large ensuite bath w/private deck and two more bedrooms and another full bath. Large corner lot with fenced backyard and a garden shed with electricity. Highly desired Lake Washington School district and close in Redmond/Kirkland location.



Background/Credit Check Required. No smoking allowed.

Minimum credit score: 680 with no eviction and collection for every adult applicant

Minimum Income requirement: 3x more than the rent before tax.



Yard Maintenance and Utilities would-be tenant's responsibility. Security deposit equals a month of rent.



No Pets Allowed



