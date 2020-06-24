All apartments in Redmond
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:49 PM

13717 NE 74th St

13717 Northeast 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13717 Northeast 74th Street, Redmond, WA 98052
Grass Lawn

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You just can't beat this absolute prime Microsoft area location! Amazing access from this location to wherever you want to go-- Redmond, Kirkland, Bellevue, Seattle and more all at your doorstep. Great neighborhood welcomes you to this charming rambler with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus an additional room that can be used for office space. One car garage. Award winning school district. Easy freeway access, near Redmond Town Center, Grass Lawn Park & Marymoor Park. Welcome home!!No showings until after tenant has moved out at the end of April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13717 NE 74th St have any available units?
13717 NE 74th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
Is 13717 NE 74th St currently offering any rent specials?
13717 NE 74th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13717 NE 74th St pet-friendly?
No, 13717 NE 74th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 13717 NE 74th St offer parking?
Yes, 13717 NE 74th St offers parking.
Does 13717 NE 74th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13717 NE 74th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13717 NE 74th St have a pool?
No, 13717 NE 74th St does not have a pool.
Does 13717 NE 74th St have accessible units?
No, 13717 NE 74th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13717 NE 74th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13717 NE 74th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13717 NE 74th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 13717 NE 74th St does not have units with air conditioning.
