13717 NE 74th St

You just can't beat this absolute prime Microsoft area location! Amazing access from this location to wherever you want to go-- Redmond, Kirkland, Bellevue, Seattle and more all at your doorstep. Great neighborhood welcomes you to this charming rambler with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms plus an additional room that can be used for office space. One car garage. Award winning school district. Easy freeway access, near Redmond Town Center, Grass Lawn Park & Marymoor Park. Welcome home!!No showings until after tenant has moved out at the end of April.