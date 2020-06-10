10328 162nd Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Warm tones, beautiful landscaping & rich vinyl hardwood floors welcome you home to this recently renovated Education Hill home. Sunny corner lot in family friendly neighborhood, a modern escape into nature. Huge yard, surrounded by trees.



Modern kitchen makes gathering a breeze with tons of storage and counter space. Enjoy cozy nights by the fire. Casual dining room, two living rooms and kitchen with eating space. Walking distance to Rockwell Elementary, Meadow Park & Powerline trail.



Freshly painted inside & out. Crisp details and touches throughout. High-end washer and dryer.



Prime location; close to downtown Redmond, shopping, eateries, coffee shops, medical care, child care; beautiful park nearby, Microsoft, easy access to the wineries in Woodinville, and concerts at Marymoor Park and Chateau St. Michelle, and so much more.



It truly is amazing how many public and private amenities are available. House is wired for a generator backup in the event power is lost.



Terms: 10-month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. $2,400 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. No Pets.