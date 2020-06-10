All apartments in Redmond
10328 162nd Pl NE
Last updated September 9 2019 at 7:36 AM

10328 162nd Pl NE

10328 162nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10328 162nd Place Northeast, Redmond, WA 98052
Education Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Warm tones, beautiful landscaping & rich vinyl hardwood floors welcome you home to this recently renovated Education Hill home. Sunny corner lot in family friendly neighborhood, a modern escape into nature. Huge yard, surrounded by trees.

Modern kitchen makes gathering a breeze with tons of storage and counter space. Enjoy cozy nights by the fire. Casual dining room, two living rooms and kitchen with eating space. Walking distance to Rockwell Elementary, Meadow Park & Powerline trail.

Freshly painted inside & out. Crisp details and touches throughout. High-end washer and dryer.

Prime location; close to downtown Redmond, shopping, eateries, coffee shops, medical care, child care; beautiful park nearby, Microsoft, easy access to the wineries in Woodinville, and concerts at Marymoor Park and Chateau St. Michelle, and so much more.

It truly is amazing how many public and private amenities are available. House is wired for a generator backup in the event power is lost.

Terms: 10-month lease. Tenant pays all utilities. $2,400 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking. No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10328 162nd Pl NE have any available units?
10328 162nd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Redmond, WA.
What amenities does 10328 162nd Pl NE have?
Some of 10328 162nd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10328 162nd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
10328 162nd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10328 162nd Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 10328 162nd Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Redmond.
Does 10328 162nd Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 10328 162nd Pl NE offers parking.
Does 10328 162nd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10328 162nd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10328 162nd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 10328 162nd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 10328 162nd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 10328 162nd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10328 162nd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10328 162nd Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10328 162nd Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10328 162nd Pl NE has units with air conditioning.
