Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

8248 126th Avenue NE #C104

8248 126th Avenue Northeast
Location

8248 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Book a showing now!

See this amiable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo unit on the peaceful South Rose Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington.

This 895-square-foot condo unit comes with 1 covered parking.

Its cozy interior is furnished with track/recessed lightings, large windows with blinds, and glass door. The nice kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinets and drawers for storage/pantry space. There are stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher that are ready to use. It has a walk-in closet with racks. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.

An installed electric heater serves as climate control in the house.

There are also an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry.

No pets and no smoking allowed.

The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The owners responsible utilities: water, trash, and HOA fees.

8248 126th Avenue Northeast has a Walk Score of 68 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.

Nearby parks: Rose Hill Meadows Park, South Rose Hill Park, and North Rose Hill Woodlands Park Playground.

Nearby schools:
Lake Washington High School - 0.6 miles, 10/10
Mark Twain Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 8/10
Rose Hill Middle School - 0.82 miles, 8/10
Rose Hill Elementary School - 0.23 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
248 - 0.1 miles
248 - 0.1 miles
277 - 0.2 miles
238 - 0.2 miles
235 - 0.2 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

