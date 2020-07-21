8248 126th Avenue NE #C104

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground internet access

See this amiable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo unit on the peaceful South Rose Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington.



This 895-square-foot condo unit comes with 1 covered parking.



Its cozy interior is furnished with track/recessed lightings, large windows with blinds, and glass door. The nice kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinets and drawers for storage/pantry space. There are stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher that are ready to use. It has a walk-in closet with racks. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.



An installed electric heater serves as climate control in the house.



There are also an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry.



No pets and no smoking allowed.



The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The owners responsible utilities: water, trash, and HOA fees.



8248 126th Avenue Northeast has a Walk Score of 68 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.



Nearby parks: Rose Hill Meadows Park, South Rose Hill Park, and North Rose Hill Woodlands Park Playground.



Nearby schools:

Lake Washington High School - 0.6 miles, 10/10

Mark Twain Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 8/10

Rose Hill Middle School - 0.82 miles, 8/10

Rose Hill Elementary School - 0.23 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

248 - 0.1 miles

248 - 0.1 miles

277 - 0.2 miles

238 - 0.2 miles

235 - 0.2 miles



No Pets Allowed



