8248 126th Avenue NE #C104

Amenities
Book a showing now!
See this amiable, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath condo unit on the peaceful South Rose Hill neighborhood in Kirkland, Washington.
This 895-square-foot condo unit comes with 1 covered parking.
Its cozy interior is furnished with track/recessed lightings, large windows with blinds, and glass door. The nice kitchen is equipped with lots of cabinets and drawers for storage/pantry space. There are stainless steel appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range, and dishwasher that are ready to use. It has a walk-in closet with racks. Its tidy bathroom is equipped with a vanity, flush toilet, and a shower/tub combo partitioned by a shower curtain.
An installed electric heater serves as climate control in the house.
There are also an in-unit washer and dryer for laundry.
No pets and no smoking allowed.
The renter will be responsible for the following utilities: electricity, cable, and internet. The owners responsible utilities: water, trash, and HOA fees.
8248 126th Avenue Northeast has a Walk Score of 68 out of 100. This location is Somewhat Walkable so some errands can be accomplished on foot.
Nearby parks: Rose Hill Meadows Park, South Rose Hill Park, and North Rose Hill Woodlands Park Playground.
Nearby schools:
Lake Washington High School - 0.6 miles, 10/10
Mark Twain Elementary School - 0.59 miles, 8/10
Rose Hill Middle School - 0.82 miles, 8/10
Rose Hill Elementary School - 0.23 miles, 6/10
Bus lines:
248 - 0.1 miles
248 - 0.1 miles
277 - 0.2 miles
238 - 0.2 miles
235 - 0.2 miles
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4981799)