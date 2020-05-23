All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:44 PM

8240 126th Ave NE

8240 126th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8240 126th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
South Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE DECEMBER 5TH!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8240-126th-ave-ne?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Charming 2 bed, 1 bath condo in the Villa Sonoma on Rose Hill Kirkland. Conveniently located near I-405, schools, and shopping, this updated home is ready for you to enjoy. Features include: updated kitchen with custom cabinets and lighting, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in kitchen and dining area, wood fireplace, and washer/dryer. The updated bathroom includes custom cabinets, lighting and a TV on the wall. Deck faces north with a peek-a-boo of the pool and can be used for BBQ’s. The complex offers a pool and two parking spots included in rent.

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 1 dog under 30 lbs. or 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 approved pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8240 126th Ave NE have any available units?
8240 126th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8240 126th Ave NE have?
Some of 8240 126th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8240 126th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8240 126th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8240 126th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 8240 126th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 8240 126th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8240 126th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 8240 126th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8240 126th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8240 126th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 8240 126th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 8240 126th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8240 126th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8240 126th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8240 126th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8240 126th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8240 126th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

