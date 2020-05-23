Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

AVAILABLE DECEMBER 5TH!



To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/8240-126th-ave-ne?p=Company



To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com



Charming 2 bed, 1 bath condo in the Villa Sonoma on Rose Hill Kirkland. Conveniently located near I-405, schools, and shopping, this updated home is ready for you to enjoy. Features include: updated kitchen with custom cabinets and lighting, granite counter tops, hardwood floors in kitchen and dining area, wood fireplace, and washer/dryer. The updated bathroom includes custom cabinets, lighting and a TV on the wall. Deck faces north with a peek-a-boo of the pool and can be used for BBQ’s. The complex offers a pool and two parking spots included in rent.



Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Water, sewer, and garbage included. No smoking. 1 dog under 30 lbs. or 1 cat only considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 approved pet deposit.



Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.